Bethenny Frankel may be urging her fellow reality TV alums to band together and go on strike, but Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are making it clear they are not on board.

“There’s been some miscommunication on the Internet,” Pratt, 40, said in a Tuesday, August 15, Instagram video, shaking his head. “We’re just unemployed. We will go on any show, any network. You can treat us however you like.”

Montag, 36, chimed in: “I’ll work for champagne!”

In the Hills alums social media video, they poked fun at the way networks and producers frequently treat cast members — and noted that they were fine with it. “You can get us drunk, put us in hot rooms with no air conditioning,” he quipped. “We’ve been in lots of them.”

Montag concurred with her spouse, with whom she shares two sons. “That’s kind of the territory,” she explained. “All good.”

Pratt concluded his note to “all networks” that the pair, who wed in 2009, are available “right now” and “have nothing to do” with any of the stars who plan to follow Frankel’s strike. “Anything that people are complaining about, we love it,” he said. “Bring it on! Thank you.”

Frankel, 52, made headlines late last month when she voiced her opinions on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes, in which the Hollywood unions are seeking fair compensation regarding streaming residuals. The Real Housewives of New York City alum even claimed that she hasn’t seen a single residual check for reruns of her past reality TV appearances.

“Hollywood is on strike, entertainers are fighting for residuals and no one will promote anything. Why isn’t reality TV on strike? I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV and people are still watching those episodes,” Frankel said in a July Instagram video. “We’ve always been the losers … During the last writers strike [in 2008], we were providing all the entertainment and that’s really when the gold rush of reality TV started.”

Frankel urged her fellow reality TV personalities to join her and stand up to TV networks to fight for fair pay. “I’m well aware that unscripted talent aka ‘reality stars’ should have a union or simply be treated fairly and valued,” she added. “The mentality that we were nobodies and that these streamers and networks have given us platforms and that we can capitalize on them is also moronic.”

Frankel continued: “If a network or streamer is currently making money on me telling someone to GO TO SLEEP then maybe I should be compensated. And maybe I’m the one who needs to GET A HOBBY and maybe this will be it.”

The Big Shot With Bethenny alum even reportedly hired a big-time entertainment lawyer to take her case — but Pratt and Montag previously made it clear that they don’t see it her way.

“I actually am on strike Bethenny,” he said in a TikTok video later in July, noting it was self-imposed. “I’ve just been waiting for somebody to notice, but I’ve been on strike for a while now. That’s why you don’t see me anywhere.”