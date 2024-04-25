Stassi Schroeder found her own Tortured Poets Department on the mean streets of West Hollywood.
On the Wednesday, April 24 episode of her podcast, “Stassi,” the former Vanderpump Rules star, 35, gushed about her love of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department — and singled out one track in particular.
“Let’s talk about my true favorite song that I am going to make my whole personality I’ve decided,” Schoeder said. “And that’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’ I’ve listened to it, like, 78 times already. I want it to be my anthem.”
While Schoeder praised the song’s lyrical content, she admitted it didn’t exactly apply to her current state of zen.
“I don’t feel like I’m in a position where the lyrics fully make sense where I’m at right now,” Schroeder continued. “I don’t feel like I need to prove things to anyone. I’m not trying to fight my way back into something. I don’t feel like I’ve been slighted. I don’t feel like someone’s hurt me. I don’t feel rejected.”
However, the song — which contains the viral line “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” which has inspired a myriad of Internet memes — began to take on a nostalgic tint for Schoeder.
“The more I read the lyrics I’m just like, ‘OK, so they caged her and they trained her and then called her crazy once she turned into the thing that they trained her to be,” she analyzed. “ I’m like, ‘Oh OK, it’s giving Bravo.’”
Schroeder appeared on the first eight seasons of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules before being fired in June 2020 for making racially insensitive comments about castmate Faith Stowers.
“When you’re on a reality show on Bravo, you’re trained a little bit,” Schroeder explained. “I’m making this song work for me. I’m tailoring it to my life right now. I’m finding a way to relate.”
Schroeder further alleged that cast members on Vanderpump Rules are “rewarded for bad behavior.”
“You’re caged and they train you to keep doing things that are bad or saying things that are bad,” she continued. “You’re rewarded when you do sh-tty things. You’re rewarded with screen time. You’re rewarded with more attention. That’s the way that it works.”