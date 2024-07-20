Stephen Amell is ready to be back on the small screen. The Arrow alum, 43, will be starring in the upcoming Suits spinoff, Suits: L.A., as a former New York prosecutor, Ted Black, who has come to take on the Los Angeles legal world.

NBC released a new photo of Amell in full character on Friday, July 19, looking suited up while thinking pensively at a desk.

The CW actor also shared the pic on his social media, captioning it, “Ted Black will see you now.”

Suits: L.A. is created by Suits showrunner Aaron Korsh; with Bryan Greenberg, John Amos, Victoria Justice, Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis also starring.

While the new legal drama has no release date as of yet, it could premiere later this fall or during the 2025-2026 TV season, according to TV Line. The show’s official logline states that Black “has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.”

“His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career,” the synopsis reads. “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

The parent series, Suits, aired for nine seasons on the USA Network from 2011 to 2019. It starred Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams, and chronicled their daily lives at a high-profile law firm in Manhattan.

The show saw a resurgence in viewership on Netflix last year, with Torres, Rafferty, Adams and Macht even reuniting at this year’s Golden Globes Award to present an accolade.

Markle departed from Suits in 2017 following her engagement to Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex even gushed over her old show’s reignited success at last November’s Variety’s Power of Women event.

The show reached 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined at the time.

“Isn’t that wild?” Markle exclaimed on the red carpet at the party.

While she had “no idea” why the series became popular once again, she still was thrilled over its success. “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting,” Markle said.