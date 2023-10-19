During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Patterson, 65, praised Tom Jackson‘s performance after his character, Frank, was shot in the Wednesday, October 18, episode.

“It’s easy for me to be emotional around Tom because I feel the same way about Tom [is the way] that [my character] Sully feels about Frank. They have a very close [and] deep friendship. They’re dependent on each other on a daily basis,” he explained to Us. “[Tom] and [his onscreen wife] Edna [Andrea Menard] are two powerhouse actors, personalities and they have a powerhouse presence.”

Patterson developed a bond with Jackson, 74, that gave him an unexpected freedom while collaborating on their scenes. “I feel very safe with everyone, but especially Tom to do very deep work,” he continued. “Because the remarkable thing about Tom in his portrayal is there’s a lot of him in that. You could sense the depth of this person and the size of his heart.”

Related: TV Shows and Movies That’ll Give You the Fall Feels: ‘Gilmore Girls,’ More Now that sweater weather is upon Us — and pumpkin spice is everywhere — it’s time to create the perfect autumn-inspired watch list. In the wise words of Gilmore Girls’ Taylor Doose (Michael Winters), “Breathe in, folks. Smells like fall!” That means shows like Gilmore Girls, Riverdale and Everwood should be in your streaming queue. Although watching Gilmore Girls won’t […]

Sullivan’s Crossing, which is based on a book series by Robyn Carr, follows neurosurgeon Maggie (Morgan Kohan) who must return to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia. Viewers are introduced to her estranged father, Sully (Patterson), newcomer Cal (Chad Michael Murray) and more members of the community.

Filming the CW series created many friendships on set. For Patterson, it also allowed him to spend time with a fellow actor who he really respects.

“Tom Jackson is a global icon — especially in Canada — for a reason. He’s a big-hearted individual. He’s incredibly smart. He’s incredibly giving [and] he’s donating his time to helping his people. It’s quite moving to be in his presence actually just to be in his presence,” the Gilmore Girls alum gushed to Us. “And he’s such a down-to-earth and easy going guy. It’s very special to do work with him because you feel like you’re kind of doing scenes with a mountain. It’s something very natural and very beautiful and very powerful.”

Patterson continued: “He is one of the most loving human beings I have ever been around. And to get a hug from that man is to know that you are loved. That’s why he does it — because he needs to express it. I’m getting a little choked up [just] talking about him. He’s the most generous actor and he’s the most generous man.”

Related: TV's Most Shocking Deaths From the famed J.R. Ewing on Dallas to the many losses of Grey's Anatomy, see some of the most shocking deaths from television shows (WARNING: spoilers ahead!)

Season 1 originally made fans get comfortable as they got to know the sights and people in Sullivan’s Crossing. The plot, however, has since taken a turn for the unexpected with Frank’s injury.

After performing a smudging ceremony in honor of his Indigenous ancestors, Frank left to help someone with a problem and on his way back he stopped at the sight of another car in the middle of the woods. Frank wanted to warn the tourists that they couldn’t hunt in the area and subsequently got shot by accident and left for dead on purpose.

“We did a scene [in an upcoming episode] where obviously Sully comes to see Frank. I cried so much and so deeply that they couldn’t use the footage,” Patterson recalled. “There was too much mucus coming out of my nose and I couldn’t control it. But that’s the effect he has.”

Patterson went on to say that he feels the same way about all of his costars.

“These are just really lovely people up here and it’s easy to connect with them and it’s easy to do work with them. And it seems like that is being translated onto the screen. So [viewers] are getting something very real and very natural,” he continued. “I think people will be surprised at the depth of the emotions that are happening up here.”

Related: Fall TV Preview 2023: Inside the Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Amid the WGA and SAG strikes, the fall TV schedule is in for a shakeup with both new and returning shows. Hulu’s The Other Black Girl explores Nella’s (Sinclair Daniel) journey as the only Black woman at a New York City publishing firm. She gets excited when Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) arrives before quickly starting to […]

The upcoming episodes of the “deeply emotional” show will continue to pull at people’s heartstrings.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Bring a box of tissues because you’re going to feel stuff. You’re going to feel stuff very deeply because they’re dealing with a lot of universal themes,” Patterson concluded. “There’s a lot of really positive stuff here [that is] mixed in with the dark. But there’s real hope. Because if you’re going to dwell in those dark areas, there better be hope. And that’s what makes it work. That’s why people love it so much because it doesn’t matter what happens in the episode, you’re always going to have a hopeful feeling that [in the] next one, they’re going to resolve it.”

Sullivan’s Crossing airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.