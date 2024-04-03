Fans couldn’t help but compare Joe Alwyn and Travis Kelce’s wildly different responses when asked to name their favorite Taylor Swift song.

When Alwyn, 33, was asked to identify his then-girlfriend’s No. 1 track, he told GQ in 2018, “I’m just not even going to go into that side of the world.”

Meanwhile, Kelce, 34, gushed over his girlfriend’s music during a Thursday, April 2, interview with Entertainment Tonight. “That’s my everyday playlist, not just my game day,” he told the outlet.

When a user compared the two responses via X, another wrote in, “Travis really lets her be ‘Bejeweled’!” (The user was referring to the track off of Swift’s 2022 album, Midnights.)

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2023 that Swift, 34, and Alwyn split after six years together. A source exclusively told Us at the time that the singer’s stardom contributed to the pair separating.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider explained, adding that Alwyn didn’t “blame” Swift for her A-list status but “didn’t like having to be on all the time.”

Months after her breakup with Alwyn, Swift began dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. The twosome went public with their relationship when Swift made an appearance at his NFL game in September 2023, watching the team defeat the Chicago Bears.

Since her initial spotting, Swift went on to make a total of 13 trips to Kelce’s NFL games during the 2023-24 season. Kelce, for his part, has also shown up for his girlfriend at several of her Eras Tour shows, including recent international stops in Australia and Singapore.

When Swift first spoke about her and Kelce’s romance in December 2023, she gushed over their continued support for one another’s professional endeavors.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

As for whether Kelce will be making appearances at Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour dates, he confirmed that he will — and revealed which stop he’s most looking forward to.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Kelce told Entertainment Tonight. “I played at Wembley once, and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”