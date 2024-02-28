Taylor Swift Refers to Her Australia Surprise Mashups as Chaotic

Taylor Swift took a moment to reminisce about her ‘chaotic’ good time on the Eras Tour in Australia.

After playing four sold-out shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, Swift, 34, posted a series of photos via Instagram to commemorate the experience.

“Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney… what a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you,” Swift captioned the snaps on Wednesday, February 28. “I’m so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium 4 times.”

Swift gave a special shout-out to the surprise song portion of her setlist, which saw her introduce regular mashups of some of her discography’s classics, including a duet of “White Horse” with tour opener Sabrina Carpenter during the first Sydney show on February 23.

“I’ll never forget singing with Sabrina,” Swift continued, “the chaotic acoustic mashups, and the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible.”

She concluded the post, “I want to thank all of the Aussie fans for being so positive and passionate, so funny and wild and FUN. Love you forever 🤍.”

Swift first introduced the mashups into the setlist during a November 2023 Eras Tour stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when she performed “Is It Over Now?” and “Out of the Woods.”

During a tour stop in São Paulo, Brazil, later that month, Swift revealed that her entire catalog was “fair game” again once the tour resumed in 2024.

“I decided that in 2024, when we go back on tour,” she said, “I’m just gonna open back up all the songs for surprise songs.”

So, when the tour arrived in Melbourne, Australia, on February 16, that’s exactly what she did.

Swift’s February 17 concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground found her mashing up three different songs. After playing a bit of “Getaway Car” on the guitar, she transitioned into “August,” which is a set list regular, before rounding things out with “The Other Side of the Door” from Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

The next night in Melbourne, Swift mashed up “Come Back … Be Here” and “Daylight.”

Swift performed the aforementioned “White Horse” with Carpenter, 24, during their first stop in Sydney, which was mashed up with “Coney Island,” her Evermore collaboration with The National.

For a full list of the mashups performed by Swift, including on her final three nights in Sydney, click here.

Expect the mashups to return when the Eras Tour arrives in Singapore for a stretch of six shows at Singapore National Stadium beginning March 2.