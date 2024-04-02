Taylor Swift Wins Big at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift took home six trophies at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1.

In addition to the night’s biggest honor, Artist of the Year, Swift, 34, won Pop Artist of the Year, Best Lyrics for “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version” off her rerecorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and TikTok Bop of the Year for “Cruel Summer,” which appeared as a track on 2019’s Lover. She also took home Favorite Tour Style and Tour of the Year for her record-breaking worldwide Eras Tour.

The singer was nominated for nine awards at the 2024 ceremony, including Favorite On Screen for her blockbuster concert film The Eras Tour. an accolade that ultimately went to j-hope for IN THE BOX. Swift’s tour itself has kept her busy over the past year as she performed across the U.S. Swift also took the show to Latin America, Asia and Australia. While Swift is currently on a break from her busy touring schedule, she has plans to pick up the mic again later this year in Europe, Canada and additional stops in the U.S.

In addition to winning big on Monday, Swift has continued to dominate the music industry. Last month. Swift got her 13th chart-topper with “Is It Over Now?” hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart.

In February, Swift also took home four accolades at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. However, the musician was unable to accept the awards in person since she was on the international leg of her tour at the time.

Swift also won Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys for her 2022 album Midnights, making history as the only artist to take home the prize four times. During her acceptance speech, she announced that she would be releasing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

“[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” she said at the February awards show. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department, and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage.”

While Swift has yet to drop any singles from the upcoming album, she has announced four variations of the album with different artwork and named after the bonus track titled “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Albatross” and “The Black Dog.”

As Swifties eagerly wait for TTPD’s release, Spotify launched a countdown clock on Swift’s artist page to let fans know how much longer they have to wait for new music. The album is currently available to presave, and the page lists all 16 standard songs featured on the album.