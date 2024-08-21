Taylor Swift famously arrives to her Eras Tour stage hidden in a cleaning cart, which features a few personal touches.

In the newly released music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Swift, 34, takes a seat in the black cleaning cart before a crew member wheels it toward the stage. In a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, there appear to be two cat figurines sitting on a shelf in front of Swift’s seat.

Swift, famously, loves felines and is a proud pet mom to cats Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

“I have cats. I’m obsessed with them,” the pop star previously told TIME in April 2016. “They’re just a real joy to live with. … They’re very dignified. They’re independent. They’re very capable of dealing with their own life.”

According to Swift, her love for Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin even inspired her to audition for the live-action adaptation of Cats.

“I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this,” she told TIME. “Like, this is my calling in life to do this — for the ladies.”

Swift played Bombalurina in the 2019 big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, even belting the song “Macavity.” Swift has also name-dropped the pets in many of her own songs, including “Karma” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.” Benjamin, whom Swift adopted after he was brought in for her “Me!” music video, also joined her on her 2023 cover of TIME’s Person of the Year issue.

In addition to loving on her feline friends, Swift has been busy on her record-breaking Eras Tour. She kicked off the live shows in Arizona in March 2023, traversing the United States, Asia, Australia and Europe throughout both 2023 and 2024. She concluded the European leg on Tuesday, August 20, with a run of eight shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“The Eras Tour show is so much fun for me. These are better crowds than I ever imagined I’d get to play for in my entire life,” Swift gushed during her Monday, August 19, concert. “You guys are doing all the things. Not only do you have every lyric memorized and you’re not just singing them, but [you’re] screaming every single lyric to every single song. You know how happy that makes me? Makes me so happy. You have hands in the air, you’re waving to me, you’re putting on your own theatrical performances in the audience. This is a dream crowd, so that makes it so much fun for me and my fellow performers on the stage.”

According to Swift, she also enjoys the Eras shows because they’re a chance to “take [her] back through all these memories of tours [she’s] done before.”

Swift will conclude her Eras Tour with fall 2024 concerts in Miami, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Vancouver and Toronto.