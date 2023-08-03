One day after Justin Trudeau announced his divorce, Taylor Swift may have just turned things around for the Canadian Prime Minister.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner confirmed on Thursday, August 3, that she’s extending her record-breaking The Eras Tour through November 2024, making six stops at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!” she wrote. “Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

Earlier this summer, Trudeau was among the political leaders asking Swift to visit their respective countries after it was reported that Swifties have been boosting travel and tourism in various cities during her respective tour stops.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you,” Trudeau tweeted in July. “So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia credited Swift for bringing in “the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city” earlier this month. Chicago’s tourism and conventions bureau made a similar announcement.

Following his public plea, Trudeau returned to social media to announce an update on his personal life on Wednesday, August 2, revealing he and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau called it quits after 18 years of marriage.

“Hi everyone. Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Justin wrote. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.”

Justin and Sophie, who wed in 2005, share three kids: Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, 9.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office subsequently confirmed that the exes “signed a legal separation agreement.”

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” Alison Murphy said, adding that they were “focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment” and will be “a constant presence in their children’s lives.”

Swift, meanwhile, split from boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn while continuing to perform throughout the U.S.