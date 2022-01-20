Stepping back. Tayshia Adams is no longer cohosting episodes of Bachelor Nation-produced podcasts, including “Bachelor Happy Hour” and “Click Bait.”

“Before we get into the Bachelor Nation breakdown, we have some news. We’ve seen your messages [and] DMs, and we do have a host update for you guys. We send Tayshia our best and our love and we’d like to officially welcome Tia [Booth] as our new cohost of ‘Click Bait,’” Joe Amabile began during the Thursday, January 20, episode. “Tia, I would clap my hand, but it doesn’t work on a podcast.”

Natasha Parker added, “I thought at some point it might just be me and Joe, so I’m glad that I have another person to combat this energy that he gives me sometimes.”

Tayshia, 31 had been part of “Click Bait” since its October 2020 debut, cohosting with Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe. While Hannah Ann, 25, left the show that November, Tayshia continued to host with Joe and Natasha. When Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette — which Tayshia cohosted with Kaitlyn Bristowe — aired in fall 2021, she jumped over to “Bachelor Happy Hour” to recap with Becca Kufrin. (Both shows are produced by Warner Bros.)

The season 16 Bachelorette sparked speculation about her podcast roles earlier this month when she removed mentions of the shows from her Instagram bio. She last appeared on “Bachelor Happy Hour” in December 2021.

Bachelor Nation met Tayshia when she appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. She went on to appear on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise before taking over for Clare Crawley as the season 16 Bachelorette. While she got engaged to Zac Clark during the December 2020 finale, a rep for Tayshia confirmed their split in November 2021.

“All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken. But we tried really hard and I still love him very much and I’m not sure what the future holds,” Tayshia said on Michelle’s Men Tell All special last month. “You know how it is, it’s really tough.”

Kaitlyn later recalled her cohost being “so upset” and having “anxiety” backstage at the taping.

“I was just really proud of how she handled everything [because] it felt like a true professional,” the Dancing With the Stars champ said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I’m just trying to tell Tayshia, like, ‘Take it one day at a time. You can’t let the outside voices dictate how you feel and you can’t let that have more power than you, so allow yourself to feel sad and know in your heart that you did everything that you could to make that work and that you have to now go through the stages of, like, grieving a loss.’”