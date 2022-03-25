Bye-bye, Bachelorette! Tayshia Adams is speaking out after it was confirmed that she will no longer cohost the ABC dating show — at least for now.

“I have to say, at least, that time really served me. It’s taken up a lot of ‘me time’ for the last four years,” the Bachelor alum, 31, revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, March 24. “I’m ready to just do the next thing.”

However, the reality star also entertained the possibility of coming back to the dating competition in the future. “It’s a pause,” she said of her time off.

Adams’ comments come shortly after Bachelor Nation’s Jesse Palmer — who hosted season 26 of The Bachelor — announced that he will also take over the same duties on The Bachelorette season 19. Previously, the hosting position was shared by Adams and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. The women led seasons 17 and 18 after longtime host Chris Harrison stepped down from the franchise due to backlash amid Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism controversy. He officially exited the franchise last summer.

Bristowe, 36, shared her own thoughts on the change during the Tuesday, March 22 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “I guess — spoiler alert — I’m not coming back,” she said, seemingly implying that she didn’t find out she wasn’t returning until Clayton Echard’s Bachelor journey concluded on March 15. “I saw at the end of the finale Jesse was announcing the two Bachelorettes, and he said he was going to be by their side for that.”

Season 19 will be the first to feature two leads: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who both vied for the 28-year-old football player’s heart. Though Bristowe called Palmer, 43, “amazing” and a “great host,” she still wanted to “support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad,” adding, “I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them. … I will be sad.”

Like Adams, the Dancing With the Stars alum is looking on the bright side, referring to the departure as a “blessing in disguise,” giving her more time to focus on her upcoming wedding to fiancé Jason Tartick.

Adams, for her part, is currently single after Us Weekly confirmed her split from fiancé Zac Clark in November 2021. The former couple got engaged during the California native’s season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020.

“There are some lingering matters between them that haven’t been resolved yet,” a source told Us of the exes last month. “They were working on projects together, planning things, and it seems like there isn’t closure yet.”

The insider noted that the ABC alum isn’t “very responsive” to Clark, 36, telling Us, “[It’s] more him still having to figure things out post-split between what they had and also move on from the bond she had with his family and friends.”

