Lisa Vanderpump may be on the outs with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars, but Teddi Mellencamp’s friendships with her castmates are stronger than ever.

“I’ve had so much fun with some of the girls. We’ve had a lot of fun. And the relationships are getting stronger because I’m getting to know them for longer, you know, and so the longer you know somebody, the more strong friendships are formed,” Mellencamp, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively at WeHoliday Los Angeles on Sunday, December 16.

She added: “I talk to Kyle [Richards] every day. She is so much fun and honestly makes me laugh every single day. I feel very lucky for that friendship.”

Us broke the news in October that Vanderpump, 58, was refusing to film with her castmates, including Mellencamp, Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, after they allegedly caught her in a lie.

“Everyone just has to tune in,” Mellencamp told Us of the drama with Vanderpump. “Because everybody has got their own feelings about everything. And you know, for us as well, living it.”

The Bravo star then admitted she gets nervous when she watches the show. “I’m an anxious person, in general. You know, the thought of when you’re on a TV show and it’s your real life … there’s always that moment,” she told Us. “But here’s the thing: Regardless if things are good or bad for me, I’m always myself. I’m an honest person. Sometimes it works out for me and sometimes it doesn’t.”

The same day Us caught up with Mellencamp at WeDay, which raised money for those affected by the Woolsey fire, the accountability coach appeared on an episode of Vanderpump’s RHOBH spinoff, Vanderpump Rules. After checking in with the restaurant owner following the loss of Vanderpump’s brother, Mark, who died of an apparent overdose in May, Mellencamp asked her costar to get her own brother, Hud Mellencamp, a job at one of her West Hollywood hot spots.

Back in July (before Vanderpump’s fallout with her costars), Mellencamp shared a photo of Hud working at Tom Tom, which is owned by Vanderpump and Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

