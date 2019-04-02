Kailyn Lowry throws a launch party for her Pothead Hair Care line in New York on the Monday, April 1, Teen Mom 2 episode, but will it include a little baby daddy drama? She’s invited everyone important in her life — including Chris Lopez — but knowing how weird things have been in their relationship, she didn’t know whether or not he’d actually show up until the last minute.

Luckily, her sister Mikaila flew into town for the event, which was most important to Kail. Over lunch, she updated her sister on what’s going on in her life, including what’s up with Chris. She told her that she thought that things would be different with Chris at this point, but the drama’s still going on. His family is going to be at the launch party, and Chris is invited, but since he doesn’t like the cameras and the media, she didn’t think he’ll come to the party at all.

However, not only did Chris’ family show up — Chris did, too, and Kail even invited him to spend the night in her hotel room.

“I always hate him and then he shows up,” Kail admitted to her sister the next morning. “What does that mean for me and Chris? Who the f–k knows.”

Luis Is Back

Briana DeJesus’ ex, Luis, moved back to Orlando, but she was still worried that wouldn’t make him a present father to their daughter, Stella. They made plans for him to come over and see her, but the day he was supposed to visit, he texted Briana asking to reschedule because he was busy — and this was after Briana called out of work so she could make their plans happen.

“His mind is everywhere other than where it needs to be,” Briana said. “With Luis, it’s always a waiting game.”

The next day, she took Stella to see Luis, but she felt shy around him and only wanted Briana to hold her.

“I just want you to be active with her. You’ve been gone, so you missed out on all her major firsts,” Briana told Luis. “She started walking, her first words … there’s a lot of stuff that you missed so I just don’t want you to miss any more.”

Ali and Aleeah Turn 9

Leah Messer got ready to celebrate the twin’s ninth birthday, and she and boyfriend Jason Jordan planned a birthday party at trampoline park Skyzone — even though he had a hard time picturing what it must have been like for her to be a mom at 17. Her house was still being repaired after the flood, which meant that she and the girls were still staying at Jason’s house. Even though her kids kept asking if they could move in, Leah insisted they weren’t there yet.

“We like staying with each other. We didn’t plan it, it just kind of happened,” Leah said when she was shopping for party supplies with her sister, Victoria. “Who knows what the future holds.”

The girls ended up having a great birthday party, and Jason stuck around for the whole thing, helping Ali with the obstacles at the trampoline park that she struggled with. Leah was nervous about Ali pulling off so much physical activity, but she had a blast, and everyone left the party happy.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

