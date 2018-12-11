Moving forward! With their new house nearly move-in ready, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell started seeing a new couples therapist, during the Monday, December 10, episode of Teen Mom OG.

At dinner with Tyler’s mom, Kim, they talked about sticking to their plan to spend 30 days living apart, and it seemed like nothing had changed since their last conversation. But when it came down to discussing the logistics, what they were most worried about was how their new living arrangement was going to affect Nova.

“It’s only eight minutes down the road,” Tyler said. “We’re just living separate. It’s not like we’re dating other people and never talking to each other for 30 days. We all need personal space sometimes.”

“Yeah, but I don’t want this kind of space every couple years,” Catelynn said.

Their discussion took a turn for the worst when Catelynn shared her fears that they could end up getting divorced permanently after the 30 days was over, and they decided to continue their discussion in therapy instead.

Surgery Blues

Maci Bookout’s daughter, Jayde, had to go under anesthesia for her very first surgery ever, and even though the operation was supposed to improve Jayde’s quality of life, it wasn’t easy for Maci to accept the fact that her 3-year-old was going under the knife.

After Jayde was having a hard time sleeping, Taylor McKinney took her to the doctor and found out that she needed to have her tonsils and adenoids removed because it was difficult for her to breathe, and the surgery needed to happen ASAP. Maci was nervous about Jayde being put under at such a young age, but she knew it was what had to happen.’

The night before her surgery, Maci and Taylor explained what was going to happen at the hospital in pretty simple terms: she’s going to drink some grape juice, take a nap, wake up and go home.

“I can’t breathe with my nose,” Jayde said. “My energy is gone.”

Fortunately, the surgery went well, and by the time Jayde was home, she was asking for pancakes and syrup.

Gary Finally Finds His Dad

Gary Shirley was working with a private investigator to find his dad, and told his wife, Kristina, that they may have found the right man. So, it was time to take a DNA test to find out for sure.

When he got the DNA tests results back in the mail, it was confirmed. While there was a match, Gary had a hard time showing too much emotion on camera. Later, he met up with the man he now knew was his biological father to share the results with him.

“I was going to be heartbroken,” Gary’s newfound dad said, thinking back to how worried he was that the test wouldn’t be positive. “It’s just, you know — we clicked.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

