Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra had their hands full on the Monday, January 29, episode of Teen Mom OG! While at lunch with her friend, Catelynn revealed that she brought a pregnancy test with her just in case since if she was pregnant, she wanted to keep it a secret from Tyler and come up with a cute way of telling him.

And it’s a good thing she did! When she got home later, she dressed their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, in a T-shirt that read “I’m going to be a big sister!” Tyler was absolutely shocked, asking, “Why do we have that shirt?” Catelynn then answered: ”Because she’s gonna be a big sister!” Tyler didn’t believe it until Catelynn brought out the pregnancy test to show him — and told him she took three more tests, too. “You’re a fertile myrtle,” he told his wife.

Ryan Finally Sees Bentley

Ryan Edwards finally got to spend time with Bentley since his parents went to pick up their grandson on his ninth birthday. Maci Bookout still didn’t have the drug test results, so she didn’t want Bentley with Ryan alone. However, Ryan told his wife, Mackenzie, he had already passed a drug test through his lawyers, but Maci hasn’t asked for the results.

When Larry and Jen arrived at the house with Ryan, he didn’t even get off the couch to give Bentley a hug, which seemed odd. However, the father and son did have a good time playing outside together.

It seemed things were getting a bit better between the split families as Mackenzie texted Maci letting her know that their entire family — including Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, and their two kids — were all invited to Mackenzie and Ryan’s wedding.

Farrah’s Mom Asks Sophia (Again) to Come to Her Wedding

Since they’re finally on good terms, Farrah Abraham and her mom go to karaoke for a girls’ night out. While there, Debra decides to sing her own song.

The next morning, Debra brought over new dresses for Sophia and asked them again to come to her wedding to Dr. David.

Debra then asked Sophia if she wanted to come and carry her dress. She responded: “I don’t like David.” Well, that’s that.

Amber Tells Her Mom She’s Pregnant

While she’s already told ex-fiance Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina, about her pregnancy, Amber Portwood had to break the news to her mother and her cousin Krystal during this week’s episode. “Shut up, are you serious?” her mom asked while sitting next to Amber’s new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. He confirmed that she was in fact pregnant. While her mom didn’t seem thrilled at first, she admitted she was just in shock and didn’t know Andrew well, but was hopeful he’d take good care of Amber.

Additionally, Amber and Andrew were upset when the news of the pregnancy leaked online before they were able to tell Andrew’s family. He thought it was possible that Gary — who has custody of her daughter Leah — was the one who spilled the news, but Amber didn’t think her ex would do that.

Gary also shared his concerns with his wife. “They could be great parents. It could be Amber’s second chance,” Gary told Kristina. “I hope that she takes care of the kid.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!