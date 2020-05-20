‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Mackenzie McKee Worries Her Son Has Anxiety

Being there for her boys. After losing her mom, Mackenzie McKee was worried about the way her son, Gannon, was coping with his grandmother’s death on the Tuesday, May 19, episode of Teen Mom OG.

While Mackenzie herself was definitely still struggling with life without Angie, she felt like her daughter, Jaxie, had handled things pretty well, but told husband Josh McKee that Gannon was crying a lot and seemed to be having trouble processing her death — especially after he came home early from a sleepover with his friends because he was feeling sad.

“I just want him to know it’s OK to come to us and talk to us,” Mackenzie said.

She decided to take Gannon aside and ask why he was trying to hide his emotions from her, but he still didn’t want to admit that he had been crying, which was something she thought he got from his dad, since Josh also had a hard time owning his emotions. But he did open up about why he didn’t want to spend the night away.

“There’s this thing about me that whenever I go to somebody’s house, it just feels like something bad is gonna happen,” he said. “I don’t know.”

Mackenzie reminded him that it was OK to talk to her and Josh about his feelings, and it seemed like Gannon was doing better. But she admitted later to Josh that she was concerned about him bottling his emotions up.

“One day it comes out in a huge explosion,” Mackenzie said. “It’s a little weird what he’s saying about feeling uncomfortable. To me, that seems like anxiety.”

Josh suggested taking him to the doctor, but Mackenzie was worried that he’d end up taking medication since she’d had a bad experience with it in the past.

“We should always focus on their best interests, and I always want what’s best for them no matter what happens,” she said.

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell traveled to New York to meet with a baby food company to discuss a collaboration, and Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney helped Bentley cope with his first breakup. Cheyenne Floyd had to face the music when Cory Wharton got home from filming The Challenge and found out that Ryder had been in the hospital, while Amber Portwood worried that her mental health could hurt her relationship with Dimitri.

