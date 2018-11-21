The Teen Mom OG reunion was an emotional ride! The cast reunited in New York City for the reunion on Saturday, November 17, and it didn’t take long for the tears to fall.

Amber Portwood sat down with Dr. Drew Pinksy at the taping for the season 9 special and he told her that he didn’t want her to leave the series, a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

Portwood, 28, revealed she wanted to walk away from reality TV in a tweet on November 5, following an episode in which she shared that she had suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with Matt Baier.

“I can’t do this anymore. I have to quit this show,” the 16 & Pregnant alum wrote. “The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do. My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.”

The source added that the audience at the reunion also showed their support and they were clapping for her and Amber started to cry. She was really emotional. She was weighing [her options].”

Another big moment of the reunion was when Portwood’s ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter, Leah, reconnected with his birth father. Throughout the last two seasons, Shirley, 32, continuously searched for his dad.

“His biological father was at the reunion,” another source revealed, adding that his name is Michael Jackson. “Gary and his dad look like twins. It’s clear they are related. The dad also has a few other kids and Gary went to high school with one of them, who is named Michael Jackson, too. Gary didn’t know it was his brother when they were at school together.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

