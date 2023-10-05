Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s annual visit with their eldest daughter, Carly, is always emotional — but their most recent trip seems to be the most bittersweet of all.

On the Wednesday, October 4, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the couple — who placed Carly for adoption after her birth in 2008 — visited with the 14-year-old and her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, over a period of several days in June.

While Catelynn and Tyler brought additional family members along with them, including their other three daughters and Catelynn’s parents, the pair wanted to make the final visit of the trip the most “intimate” — meaning that only Catelynn, Tyler, Catelynn’s dad, and their daughter Nova, 8, would be there to see Carly and her family.

While MTV cameras did not capture the meetup — Brandon and Teresa do not allow Carly on camera — the emotions were as raw as ever following the visit.

Tyler and Catelynn wiped away tears as they walked with Nova.

“It’s OK. We can cry. It’s sad,” Tyler told the 8-year-old, who pointed out that she was “the only one not crying right now.”

“And that’s fine, too. Mom doesn’t cry every time,” Catelynn shared with her daughter.

This time, the tears only increased as the family got into their car to leave. As Catelynn and Tyler cried in the front seat, Nova comforted her parents with wisdom beyond her years.

“Mom, I just want to say that Carly will always be in your heart,” she told Catelynn, before praising her parents. “I just want to say that my mom and dad started this family. And I’m grateful for it.”

Catelynn and Tyler met in middle school. When Catelynn got pregnant at 17 — as depicted on their 2009 episode of 16 and Pregnant — she and Tyler made the heart-wrenching decision to place their baby for adoption due to their unstable home lives and lack of financial resources. The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, later welcomed daughters Nova, Vaeda, 4, and Rya Rose, 2.

While the reality stars know they made the right decision at the time, both Catelynn and Tyler have wondered what their lives would be like if they hadn’t placed Carly for adoption when they were teens.

In a direct message to Carly at the end of the episode, Catelynn told the teen — whom she called “the biggest blessing in my life” — that they made the choice out of love.

“You are loved. If you weren’t loved, I would have never made the decision I made for you. Because I wanted to be selfish and not make it sometimes,” she said through tears. “And I know it would have been selfish to keep you in that chaos. And literally, it’s all about love. I don’t ever want you to think that you weren’t loved or that we didn’t want you.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.