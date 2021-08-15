For the love of money! The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies introduced 15 new players to the game during its Wednesday, August 11, premiere — and most of them are ready to find some romance. During the first episode, Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark locked lips, Ashley Mitchell and Nelson Thomas shared that they’d been hooking up and Fessy Shafaat shared a makeout session with Amanda Garcia.

“Right off the rip, you see so many hookups,” Josh Martinez exclusively revealed on the Thursday, August 12, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “This season, there were so many hookups. You couldn’t even keep up. I mean, episode one, you saw, like, three or four hookups happened, and you’re going to see all those relationships play out, which are so f–king messy.”

The Big Brother winner, 27, added that the timing and filming location also played into the romantic matches.

“We were in one of the sickest houses we’ve ever been in, there’s the hottest cast that has ever been in the house and we all came from quarantine. So people were hooking up left and right,” he shared. “I mean, I lost count, like, day five of who was hooking up with who. Everybody was just touching everybody and hooking up in every single corner.”

The Florida native teased that he also may be seen cozying up with a competitor.

“I built a really good connection with Esther [Agunbiade]. Esther was one of my favorite people in that house. She’s just so fun and so funny to be around,” he told Us of the 24-year-old Big Brother Nigeria alum. “I think that you guys are going to be able to see that personality, so we hit it off. I don’t know what they’re going to show, but I definitely vibed with her.”

Tori Deal also dabbles in romances this season, previously telling Us that she planned to go in with no boys in mind — but that changed when she saw the cast.

“It was a good season to show up single,” the Are You the One? vet, 28, told Us exclusively before the season premiere. Deal was previously engaged to Jordan Wiseley but the two announced their split in November 2020. “I love people. Let me just make some connections, have a good time. So that’s what I did — made some connections, had a good time. I mean, I definitely opened up more this season, just like letting the world kind of watch me have that connection. … Every other relationship I’ve had has been off screen. This is the kind of the first time where you see me build some stuff on screen.”

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.