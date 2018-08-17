Is The Hills returning? The cast of The Hills is planning to reunite on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday, August 20, an insider tells Us Weekly. There is also some talk that MTV will have “a big announcement” coming during the ceremony.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the network has been considering bringing back the hit reality show, which originally ran from 2006 to 2010 and starred Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth, Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

Cavallari, 31, is currently starring on her own reality series, Very Cavallari, but told Us Weekly she wouldn’t be opposed to doing some sort of Hills revival.

“I would love to do a Hills reunion. I was talking to E! about doing one, and we were gonna do it, but then two people had to pull out because of another contract, so hopefully it’ll happen at some point, but it’s been out on hold for the moment,” the designer told Us in June.

She also revealed that she keeps in touch with Stephanie Pratt, Brody Jenner and Stephen Colletti. Colletti, who went to high school with Conrad and Cavallari on Laguna Beach, isn’t as open to a return to reality TV.

“I’m acting. It’s just like we’ve gone off and done such different things with our lives now that I don’t think from what I remember and what I feel Laguna was, I don’t think you can really capture that kind of again,” the 32-year-old told Us while promoting his new show, Everyone Is Doing Great, in July 2018. “And I think it might ruin a little bit of what the show might’ve been.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!