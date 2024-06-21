Mercedes “MJ” Javid says she’s ready to move forward with costar Trishelle Cannatella after being blindsided on The Traitors.

“I am gonna unblock her. I really am,” MJ, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 15. “I’m going to hop on, unblock and I might even hit a follow. I don’t want her to feel bad.”

Trishelle, 44, and fellow finalist Chris “CT” Tamburello pulled off an epic blindside when they eliminated MJ during the season 2 finale. The trio’s drama came to a head during the cast reunion when MJ voiced her disappointment with her costars’ actions and blocked them via social media.

“I think people are just learning that you’re allowed to have your feelings and I thought it felt appropriate at the time,” the former Shahs of Sunset star explained to Us at the Fairmont Century Plaza. “But at the reunion, I think I was really after CT. He was the one that I was really upset with. Not really her and I think I told her that.”

Before reuniting with MJ at the award show, Trishelle admitted to Us that she wasn’t exactly sure how the night was going to unfold. “I’m a little nervous for MJ,” she said on the red carpet. “When I saw her name at the table, I was like, ‘Are the cameras gonna be on?’”

The pair — along with fellow contestants Phaedra Parks, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu — later accepted the award for Best Competition Series and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series together.

Despite some competitive drama, MJ still has fond memories of the show. After appearing in nine seasons of Shahs of Sunset, the Bravo star surprised herself with what she’s capable of in an entirely different setting.

“I never thought I was gonna make it that far. I never did,” she said. “It was such a fun experience and it was unlike anything I’ve ever done. It was amazing.”

Earlier this month, Peacock announced the star-studded cast for season 3. While plenty of Bravo stars like Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan, Tom Sandoval, Robyn Dixon, Ciara Miller and Dolores Catania are expected to compete, viewers will also see familiar faces like Chrishell Stause, Bob Harper, Nikki Garcia and Dylan Efron.

After hearing about the cast, MJ shared her picks for who could end up with the top prize.

“Dolores from Real Housewives of New Jersey is my No. 1,” she proclaimed. “I want her to make it all the way to the end.”

As for another Bravo alliance in season 3, MJ joked, “You can’t really trust [Tom] Sandoval. I don’t recommend that they come together.”

The Traitors season 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Peacock.