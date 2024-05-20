The men on The Valley got vulnerable during an emotional conversation about the ups and downs in their marriages.

In a sneak peek clip of this week’s new episode, Jax Taylor, Danny Booko, Jason Caperna and Jesse Lally sat around a campfire and discussed the issues they were going through. Danny specifically was on the verge of tears.

“I don’t have thick skin when it comes to friendships and brotherhood,” Danny told Jesse after they had an argument in a previous episode.

Jesse praised Danny for how hard he works for his family. (Danny and wife Nia Booko share 2-year-old son Asher and 10-month-old twin daughters Isabelle and Zariah.)

“You’re an amazing man. What are you going through?” Jesse asked Danny, who replied, “I’m going through a lot, guys. It’s a lot. It’s a lot of work. I’m up every two hours changing diapers and putting kids on boobs. I do it all.”

While Danny initially acknowledged Nia’s support for him, he implied that her support only goes so far. Jesse warned Jason that he should expect the same problem when his wife, Janet Caperna, welcomes their first child. (The pair share a 5-month-old son.) “They never do. They never give their appreciation. You will realize that,” Jesse told Jason.

Danny, meanwhile, discussed how dynamics between couples can change after expanding their family, saying, “Don’t say that to him. He has a kid coming. It is a different time. Women expect different things.”

The conversation got even more emotional when Jax opened up about wife Brittany Cartwright‘s hopes for a second baby.

“I am going through the same thing. My wife wants to have another kid,” Jax, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Brittany, noted. “I just don’t know if I am ready to do that yet.”

Jesse, however, found himself in a different boat since he wanted more kids.

“I want another kid so bad, and she doesn’t want to have one. It sucks,” Jesse said through tears while discussing now-estranged wife Michelle’s stance on children. “I’m trying so hard. I think we are done.”

The status of several couples has changed since they documented their lives for Bravo’s The Valley. In March, Us Weekly broke the news that Jesse and Michelle parted ways, days before their show premiered.

“I had the conversation with Jesse at the beginning of October [2023] that it was no longer going to work and I wanted to file for divorce,” Michelle said on an April episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast. “Jesse and I have actually not been together since October, and since then, we were free to date and do whatever we want.”

Michelle recalled having to wait to officially file for divorce due to the show.

“I am more permanent. I have filed for divorce and it is happening. We are in the middle of it and hopefully, before the end of the year, it will be finalized,” she added. “That is why I was like, ‘We need to file as soon as possible.’ It was a little tricky with the show because it was going to be announced, and we didn’t know how to handle it. It was a little back and forth when we would file.”

The former couple, who share 3-year-old daughter Isabella, remain focused on coparenting and have both moved on with new partners. Meanwhile, Jax and Brittany, who announced their separation in February, have discussed plans to work on their marriage.

“So many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it is important to be real and honest with you guys because we have shared so much of our life with you guys,” Brittany said on an episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast. “I don’t want it to seem like I am lying or anything like that. So I think it is important for me to say this.”

She continued: “With all the speculation online and stories running rampant, I wanted to be transparent with you. Yes, marriages are very hard, and I had a particularly rough year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Brittany has since opened up about the changes she wants to see from Jax before she considers a reconciliation.

“There are a lot of things, and I’m not seeing enough effort from his side. He needs to go to therapy. He doesn’t need to be staying out at the bar all the time. He needs to respect me more and stop taking me for granted,” she revealed in an April Us cover story. “I was the closest person to him and was kind of like his punching bag. He was always giving me jabs. I can’t deal with that for the rest of my life.”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.