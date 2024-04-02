The Valley’s Michelle Lally and Jesse Lally were on rocky ground before their March split — and Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Bravo episode proves it.

“A lot of needs are not being met,” Michelle claims about her relationship with Jesse in Us’ first look at the Tuesday, April 2, episode of The Valley.

Michelle begins to tear up as she looks at her husband on their couch. She appears to be uncomfortable and has closed off body language as their marriage counselor observes from the other side of the room.

In the clip, Michelle and Jesse meet with their counselor, who Jesse describes as “more of a coach” rather than a therapist, for the first time in person.

“His goal is to make us the best version of ourselves,” Jesse tells the cameras. “If the best versions of ourselves are in love with each other, then our marriage will survive and get better.”

When pondering how they are “functioning together,” Michelle isn’t the only one with a complaint. “It’s just constant conflict all the time,” Jesse claims.

Viewers then see a clip of Jesse yelling at Michelle for putting “too much milk” in his coffee as an example of their fights. “I gotta pour it out, that’s how much milk it is,” he quips as Michelle walks out of the kitchen.

During the meeting, Jesse further alleges that they plan to go “into the depths” of their relationship in hopes of moving “forward.”

Despite the pair vocalizing their hopes for mending their relationship, Us confirmed in March that Jesse and Michelle separated after nearly six years of marriage. Jesse and Michelle got engaged in November 2017 and tied the knot one year later in California. They welcomed their first child, daughter Isabella, in 2020. (Season 1 of The Valley filmed in 2023.)

Their breakup came after the pair noticeably didn’t walk the red carpet together for The Valley’s Los Angeles premiere earlier that month. During episode 1 of The Valley, which aired on March 19, it was evident that the duo were not on the same page about their marriage or parenting duties.

“Jesse never once woke up. I slept separately with Isabella for a year,” Michelle said during the first episode of Jesse’s hands-off approach with their daughter as a baby. “It takes someone one of a kind to deal with him.”

Jesse agreed that he wasn’t fully present when they became parents. “We transitioned from the fun honeymoon stage once the baby came because she evolved as a mom and I wasn’t quite evolving as a dad,” he confessed. “That’s just kind of where we are at.”

Michelle and Jesse were both honest with Us about their ups and downs while teasing what’s to come throughout the show.

“People said, ‘When you watch the show, you’re going to realize how you guys actually are,’ because when you’re in it, you don’t actually know,” Michelle exclusively told Us last month. “Taking a step back and looking at myself, I’m like, ‘Oh wow. It’s obvious we have some marital issues.’”

She added, “I want fans to know how real we were. We’re very authentic. We didn’t fake anything and we said if we’re going to do reality TV, we’re really going to open up our lives — the positive and the negative.”

Jesse exclusively told Us in a separate March interview that the estranged couple’s “major story line” revolves around him trying to “be the best version of myself.”

He explained, “People evolve. If your marriage and relationship doesn’t evolve with it, it will never work no matter how bad you want it.”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.