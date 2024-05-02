The Valley is kicking it up a notch by using unaired footage to trace the origins of the Michelle Lally affair rumor — back to Jax Taylor.

In a preview for next week‘s episode, Kristen Doute tells Jasmine Goode that she wasn’t the first person to bring up speculation about Michelle’s personal life on the show. Kristen, 41, points out how Jax, 44, was the one to mention the rumor to Jasmine — not Kristen.

“Who is the only other person talking about it right now? Jax,” Kristen says. “He’s the one who said it to me at lunch a few weeks back.”

Kristen elaborates in a confessional, adding, “So here’s the secret. From what Michelle told me, she was texting with someone who was not [her husband] Jesse [Lally]. She had, I guess, an emotional affair with this guy.”

A flashback clip shows Jax and Kristen at a lunch scene seemingly filmed earlier in the season.

“I’m scared to bring this up because this is not my place to do this. It’s regarding Michelle. There was another guy that … You’re not filming this, are you?” Jax asks the producers.

After Kristen points out that “of course” their conversation is getting filmed, Jax continued. “I don’t want to get in trouble for saying this,” he says.” I just don’t want to because Brittany [Cartwright] told me in confidence. My wife will kill me. I could ruin a marriage. I can’t do that.”

After the lunch, Kristen received a message from Jax.

“Do not repeat anything personal to Michelle you could destroy a life and I don’t know if it’s true … and you told my wife and now she’s pissed at me why would you repeat something unless you know the facts,” he wrote, per screenshots shown on screen. “Please don’t open your mouth about anything like that … please. It’s not our place. Okay please don’t bring anything like that up … I never said it in [sic] camera. I heard a rumor.”

Kristen wrote back: “What are you talking about. I haven’t even talked to Brittany. You’re the one who said [redacted] on camera that I’ve never even heard of. Don’t text me crazy [redacted]. I’m filming right now.”

Throughout the first season of The Valley so far, Kristen has received most of the blame for bringing up rumors regarding Michelle, 36, and Jesse’s marriage. Kristen mentioned in previous episodes that Michelle allegedly had a “secret boyfriend” before her split from Jesse, 43, which took place when production wrapped.

Michelle has denied the claims on social media. Meanwhile, Jesse exclusively told Us Weekly how Kristen’s behavior caused a rift in their friendship.

“We had a good relationship and we haven’t spoken since. We haven’t spoken at all. And [her boyfriend] Luke [Broderick] and I are cordial — mostly talking about stuff related to the show,” Jesse shared earlier this month. “But yeah, I mean, it’s sad. You hate to lose friends.”

Jesse also told Us that he heard about the cheating rumors for the “first time” when the episode premiered.

“I watched it when everybody else watched it. I remember specifically I had left [after the fight] and gone downstairs. Kristen and Luke had left and my adrenaline was pumping so hard,” he recalled. “I had no idea that I bumped into Brittany. I literally put my mic back on, went upstairs, walked in the room and apologized to Brittany immediately. So that whole transition of Luke and Kristen, I had no idea and nobody said [anything] to me. It was the first time I heard it.”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.