A tough return. Meghan McCain returned to The View on January 4 after her three-month maternity leave and it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.

“It’s been such a rough reentry back into The View,” McCain, 36, said during the Monday, January 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I had a really hard birth … I had a really hard time getting back to work. I thought I’d be back by the election. So just, like, that process of getting back was a lot, and this past week back, with just the show the way it is and obviously everything going on in the country and the horrible, horrific attack on our Capitol — it’s just been a lot.”

The second day back on the show, the Arizona native got into a spat with cohost Joy Behar. “You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave,” she teased Behar, 78, after the veteran cohost yelled at her for interrupting. “You missed fighting with me.”

The former Joy Behar Show host fired back, “I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.” At the time, McCain called her comments “so nasty” and “so rude,” but moderator Whoopi Goldberg cut them out.

On Monday night, McCain revealed that she “missed everyone” on the show when she was away, despite their discussions becoming heated. “Even if some people didn’t miss me, I missed the show, we’re a family. All these women were at my dad’s funeral. We’ve been through a lot of s–t together, and I missed being on the show,” the Dirty Sexy Politics author said. “I hope that we can all be examples, myself included, of where the country should go forward. Because whether we like it or not, I’m not going anywhere on the show, Joy’s not going anywhere on the show — we all have to live and coexist with each other, just like Americans right now, which is a little deep for an answer, but we’re all gonna try to coexist and I really wanna have us all move forward.”

McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed daughter Liberty Sage in September 2020. “Motherhood is euphoria,” the political commentator wrote via Instagram at the time. “All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations. It is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter.”