Just like old times! Joy Behar and Meghan McCain lit up The View stage during a heated segment on Tuesday, January 5 — and neither cohost was afraid of holding back.

McCain, 36, was previously on maternity leave following the birth of daughter Liberty, whom she welcomed with her husband, Ben Domenech, in September. She returned to the daytime talk show after the new year and quickly fell into her old routine with Behar, 78, as they sparred over their political opinions.

“Excuse me, I was speaking!” Behar exclaimed after being interrupted by the Arizona native, who joked that her conservative, Republican perspective was sorely missed on The View while she was away.

.@JoyVBehar tells @MeghanMcCain: “I did not miss you” while you were off on maternity leave. “Zero!” pic.twitter.com/4D2IDWrF7k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 5, 2021

“You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave,” McCain teased. “You missed fighting with me.”

The Daytime Emmy nominee, however, didn’t agree. “I did not. I did not miss you. Zero,” Behar fired back.

Fellow cohost Whoopi Goldberg attempted to calm down her colleagues before things got too out of hand, but not before McCain rebuked the New York native’s “nasty” comment. “That’s, like, so nasty. I was teasing and then you said something rude,” she said, appearing offended by Behar’s remark.

The spat made a big impression, with viewers chiming in on social media shortly after the awkward moment aired. “#JoyBehar telling #MeghanMcCain ‘I did not miss you’ very seriously on @TheView just now was the ‘first week back at work’ vibe most people have in 2021,” one user joked.

Another noticed that tensions between the longtime cohosts had seemed to die down in McCain’s absence. “#TheView notice how the women haven’t fought like this for the past three months and the second Meghan comes back she’s cutting people off and yelling on air,” the fan tweeted.

Others called for The View to give a permanent role to Ana Navarro, a frequent guest host on the series, to diffuse some of the tension.

McCain made her debut on the talk show in October 2017 and has since sparked plenty of disagreements with her costars on-air. Nearly two years after she took a seat at the table, a source told Us Weekly that producers at the ABC talk show consider McCain “their most relevant star” — but often treat her “with kid gloves” to avoid unnecessary drama.

Months later, a separate insider revealed that the relationship between McCain and Goldberg, 65, had become “really hostile” and that the former Fox News contributor felt outnumbered.

“Meghan is a lone wolf at The View, and it has been difficult to produce the show because of the tensions and division,” the source said in January 2020, adding that negativity between the cohosts “trickles down to the staffers that work with them.”