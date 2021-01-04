Social media sweetie! Meghan McCain debuted her 3-month-old daughter, Liberty, via Instagram on Monday, January 4.

“Someone wanted to see me?” the View cohost, 36, captioned a slideshow of the little one.

Liberty wore a white onesie while sitting up in bed in the first photo, followed by a sweet shot of the new mom smiling with her daughter beside a Christmas tree. The infant looked up at her mom in the third black-and-white shot.

“So cuuuute,” Jerry O’Connell commented on the social media upload.

The Arizona native gave birth to her and husband Ben Domenech’s baby girl in September 2020, writing via Instagram: “Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations. It is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter.”

The news came six months after the Dirty Sexy Politics author revealed she and the Federalist cofounder, 39, were starting a family. “My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain told her Instagram followers in March 2020. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised that for the safety of my baby and myself [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come into contact with.”

She and Domenech, who wed in November 2017 in Arizona, chose to keep Liberty’s face hidden during her first couple of months. The pair only showed photos of the little one’s hands, the back of her head and her kicking feet.

McCain explained in May 2020 that she was choosing to keep her family out of the spotlight “as much as possible” because social media is a “cesspool.”

The former Outnumbered host explained via Twitter at the time: “With being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dad [John McCain’s] cancer fight. It is a shame. I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on tv five days a week — but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum. Thank you for the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are nothing but kind. It has meant a lot during this crazy time.”