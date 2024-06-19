Is Tilda Swinton a Real Housewives of New York City fan or does she just appreciate the theater?

Swinton, 63, attended one of Luann de Lesseps’ recent Marry F Kill! cabaret shows in London and praised the former Bravo star after the curtain closed.

“It was incredible,” de Lesseps, 59, told Tori Spelling during an episode of the “Misspelling” podcast released on Tuesday, June 18. “I heard that she might be coming, but I didn’t know if she would come or not.”

Swinton and de Lesseps came face-to-face after the stage show.

“She said, ‘Darling, I love what you do. You can see it gives you so much joy and you’re spreading joy to everyone around you. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.’ It was amazing,” the Bravo alum recalled. “She was incredible, and it was a great experience.”

Fellow RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel once told de Lesseps “life is not a cabaret” during a 2011 episode, but the Countess has proved otherwise. De Lesseps’ current Marry F Kill! show is a follow up to her past productions, Countess and Friends and Countess Cabaret.

“We’re going all over the country,” de Lesseps told Us Weekly in October 2023 of her latest gig. “This tour is very exciting because it’s a new show. I’m singing the songs I love, and then I take things and turn them on their head.”

Prior to her international run, de Lesseps hosted shows in Philadelphia, New Orleans, Chicago and Atlanta late last year. She’ll return to many of those cities this coming summer as Marry F Kill! continues.

“Everybody gets dressed. They put their statement necklaces on and their glitter and their sequins,” de Lesseps previously told Us about the crowds at her shows. “It is a full-on party. They are ready to have fun, and that’s what my show is. It’s a lot of fun. I work really hard on it. They don’t know what to expect. I say they drive in on a Land Cruiser and they drive out in a Rolls-Royce.”

Along with her ongoing performances, de Lesseps has been making headlines for her dating life. While she’s currently single, de Lessep recently offered some tips to those looking for a romantic connection.

“The home goods section of Bed, Bath & Beyond is a good hang,” she told Bustle earlier this month. “Lots of guys buying toasters and s–t because they’re getting divorced. Also, if you can get invited to an embassy party that’s always good because there are a lot of men there, and they’re foreigners … I’m living my best cougar life right now.”