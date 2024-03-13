After multiple box office smashes, a new report says that two rising Hollywood stars are primed for major salary boosts: Timothée Chalamet and Glen Powell, the leading men of the next generation.

Chalamet, 28, whose films Wonka and Dune: Part Two have raked in a collective $994 million and counting at the box office over the last year, has quickly risen from indie film darling to major movie franchise lead. According to Variety, the young actor reportedly earned more than $8 million for Wonka alone and is looking at future paydays in the double digits — including a potential third Dune film, which has not yet been confirmed.

Powell, 35, got the attention of audiences in 2022’s Top Gun Maverick, but his recent rom-com Anyone But You has propelled him into a new level of fame. Loosely inspired by Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, the movie also stars Sydney Sweeney and earned over $212 million worldwide off a $25 million budget. Powell reportedly took home $5 million for the film, which is the highest-grossing R-rated romantic comedy in eight years. Powell also stars in this year’s Twisters and recently confirmed a third Top Gun movie, vastly increasing his future potential earnings.

“What else is out there?” analyst Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations told the outlet. “You’ve got Glen Powell and Chalamet ushering in a new talent base of bankable stars. That’s wonderful for audiences, but even more so, a massive relief for the industry, which has been relying on aging talent for far too long.”

Related: Timothee Chalamet Through the Years: From Theater Kid to Critical Darling Timothée Chalamet quickly became a household name thanks to his roles in Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird and Little Women. Born in New York City, Chalamet scored his first acting role in 2009 with a one-episode arc on Law & Order. Five years later, he made the move to the big screen and […]

Powell and Chalamet bring movie star-level talent and marketability on and off the screen — the likes of which audiences haven’t seen since Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise first hit the scene.

Powell and Sweeney, 26, made headlines for their flirty relationship on the Anyone But You press tour, amplifying the publicity for the film and likely contributing to its box office success. Sweeney clarified that she is happily engaged to Jonathan Davino and never had an affair with Powell. Yet, the pair’s chemistry is undeniable, and they are looking to costar in another romantic comedy in the near future.

Related: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Friendship Timeline Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell may hate each other in their forthcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You, but the actors are close friends in real life. The duo were first announced as the film’s stars in January 2023. By April of that year, Sweeney and Powell had jetted to Australia in order to film the […]

Since his notable performances in Lady Bird (2017), Call Me by Your Name (2017) and Little Women (2019), Chalamet has also made headlines for his romantic history. Most recently, Chalamet has been dating Kylie Jenner, with the pair’s outings to the U.S. Open and the 2024 Golden Globes nearly breaking the Internet.

“We can count on one or two hands, in any age range, the people who are legitimate movie stars,” Dune producer Mary Parent told Variety. “Timothée is absolutely that.”