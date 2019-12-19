



Missing apple. Tinsley Mortimer was noticeably absent from The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 finale party on Wednesday, December 18, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

While Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps and newbie Leah McSweeney gathered at Sonja Morgan’s Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser for Glaad at Chelsea Studio Space in NYC on Wednesday, Tinsley was hosting a different charity event event at ba&sh benefiting No Dogs Left Behind, the organization that helped her rescue her dogs Strawberry & Shortcake from China. According to a source, however, the 44-year-old High Society alum’s shopping soirée at ba&sh ended at 8 p.m. ET and Sonja’s get-together was still in full swing at 10 p.m. The other Housewives also expected Tinsley to stop by the event, per the source.

“None of the housewives were happy with Tinsley,” the source noted.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Tinsley quit the Bravo series after she got engaged to Scott Kluth, who resides in Chicago. The rumors were fueled after she was missing from the cast trip to Mexico. An insider told Us, however, that Tinsley didn’t go on the vacation with her costars because it was so close to the proposal.

“Tinsley is still filming but she didn’t go on the girl’s trip because she just got engaged to Scott and she is in Chicago as they want to be together during this happy time,” the source said. “She is not going to girl’s dinners and girl’s trips when this is a time she should be spending with her new fiancé.”

The reality TV personality confirmed that the cameras were still rolling earlier this week via Instagram.

“Glam sesh today! 💋💁‍ #🍎,” she wrote alongside two photos of herself seemingly filming a confessional scene for the reality show.

A source close to Tinsley previously told Us that she does plan to move to Chicago after the season wraps.

“She is moving for love,” the insider said in November. “This is a very happy time in her life right now and everyone is rooting for her and Scott. They have addressed all their issues and no longer want to live without each other. She is very, very happy!”

The Real Housewives of New York City will return to Bravo in 2020.