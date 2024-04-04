Sheinelle Jones had her Today cohosts cracking up at the top of the show’s third hour Thursday, April 4.

After Craig Melvin couldn’t keep it together while introducing his cohosts, Al Roker explained: “The reason why Craig is having a problem is that we just were, right before we went on, we revealed the fact that Sheinelle didn’t have a belly button. And now, she has one.”

Jones, 45, went on to joke that speculation about her belly button has turned into an “urban legend,” adding, “People in Philly who are watching are like, ‘Oh yeah, we lived this with her.’”

Containing his laughter, Melvin, 44, proceeded to ask his colleague, “So do you or do you not actually have a belly button?” Jones responded, “I have one, but we had to tweak it a little.”

Related: A Guide to the'Today' Show Hosts' Families: Meet Their Kids and Spouses The hosts of the Today show have shared several glimpses into their family lives on the show and online over the years. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more of the NBC morning show stars have welcomed children over the years. Kotb, for her part, became a mother in February 2017 when she adopted […]

Dylan Dreyer chimed in, noting that the discussion “is a radio conversation.” Agreeing with her cohost, Jones teased that her belly button changed “when I had the twins. … If you saw me, you would never know.” (Jones shares son Kayin, 14, and twins Clara and Uche Jr., 11, with her husband, Uche Ojeh.)

“Oh, it’s a medical thing? But you’re OK?” Melvin asked Jones before she playfully slapped him and Roker, 69, with her pages of notes. Cracking up once again, Melvin asked Dreyer to “take over” introducing their first topic of discussion.

A day before the hilarious belly button discussion, Jones revealed that she suffered a recent injury while running errands. “So, true story, Sunday after I went running, I had some friends come over. And I was like, ‘Oh, let me run and get some things.’ And I’m running down the street, and I fall on my face in New York City,” she said in a Tuesday, April 2, Instagram video. “And so, I’m just bringing you behind the scenes, here. The last couple [of] days, after the show, I have been icing my knees.”

Showing off her “out of control bruises,” she continued: “I did a whole marathon situation, never hurt myself, and then I’m running out of the Dollar Store with plastic plates and paper plates and running to Insomnia [Cookies] to get some cookies for my friends and fall on my face in front of everybody in the middle of the street.”

Following the fall, which also left her with a scrape on her chin, Jones said her mantra was to “be more mindful of how I move.”

Related: Celebrity Injuries Through the Years Take a look back at Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and other stars who have had minor injuries that have made headlines

Jones has been working double duty on Today this week, filling in for Carson Daly on the show’s first two hours in addition to her regular third hour hosting gig. She took a brief hiatus from the NBC morning show last month to take a spring break trip to Puerto Rico with her family. Saturday Today cohost Laura Jarrett filled in for Jones, as well as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who were also on spring break.

Jones captioned Instagram clips and pics from her tropical getaway: “7 days in 7 seconds ☺️ We traded NYC traffic for some family time in the sun. We were all hoping we’d fly back and land to find warmer weather … nope! 😭 Aw well. See you soon! ☀️.”