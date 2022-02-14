A case of FOMO? As Tom Brady has settled into his post-NFL retirement life, he’s missing out on the Super Bowl experience one year after winning the Lombardi Trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Who is working this weekend? Let’s do this!👊🏻 Quem está trabalhando neste fim de semana? Vamos,” Gisele Bündchen shared via Instagram on Saturday, February 12, alongside a selfie.

The 44-year-old TB12 founder, for his part, replied to his wife: “I wish I was ‼️ ❤️”

While the California native “wished” he was working, he’s settling for watching Sunday’s championship game in which the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“Sh*t…,” the former Bucs quarterback tweeted ahead of the game’s kickoff, alongside a screenshot of an iPhone reminder. In the snap, he received a “time sensitive” notification that Super Bowl LVI was taking place. Brady and his former Tampa Bay teammates’ season ended after the Rams knocked them out of the NFC playoffs on January 23.

One week later, Brady confirmed his professional retirement after 22 years and seven Super Bowl victories.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” the Brady Brand founder wrote via a lengthy Instagram statement on February 1. “There is physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes, I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

He continued: “I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

For her part, the 41-year-old supermodel — who has been married to Brady since February 2009 — also honored her man’s impressive football career.

“What a ride @tombrady! So many memories,” the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees! We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.”

The Brazil native and Brady share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also shares son Jack, 14, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

“So proud of @tombrady,” the Sex and the City alum, 50, penned a sweet Instagram note amid his retirement news. “Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”

