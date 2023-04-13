Cancel OK
Tom Sandoval’s Black Eye Spotted in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Midseason Trailer Following Claims Ariana Madix Punched Him

Tom Sandoval Black Eye Spotted Amid Ariana Madix Punch Claims 3
Tom Sandoval Bravo

Connecting the dots. Bravo fans were quick to notice Tom Sandoval sporting a black eye in the Vanderpump Rules midseason trailer amid claims that his ex Ariana Madix punched him pre-Scandoval.

The moment is being revisited after Tom, 40, made the revelation during his bombshell interview on the Tuesday, April 11, episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 175

Everything to Know About Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss' Affair, Ariana Split

“Obviously, she was very upset. She freaking punched me and all this s–t,” he told Howie Mandel of a past attempt to break up with Ariana, 37, before news of his affair with costar Raquel Leviss broke on March 3. “A couple days later, I sit down and talk with her again, and she’s like, ‘I’m not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to me force me out of this relationship.’”

Pump Rulesseason 10 midseason trailer, which was released on March 20, teased how the former couple’s explosive breakup will play out on screen. Tom’s claims about Ariana punching him in the face seemingly line up with the teaser as he has a shiner while having a conversation with his Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor.

Tom Sandoval Black Eye Spotted Amid Ariana Madix Punch Claims 5
Tom Sandoval Bravo

“I wish we both would have tried harder,” the TomTom co-owner tells Ariana in the trailer, to which she responds, “You don’t deserve one f–king tear from me.”

Following more clips of what’s in store for the Pump Rules cast — including a shot of Ariana seemingly screaming at Tom — the trailer ends with the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder asking her if she wants anything from the kitchen. “For you to die,” the Florida native claps back.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Red Carpet 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards UNSCRIPTED

Pump Rules' Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval's Relationship Timeline

Tom’s interview on Mandel’s podcast received plenty of backlash from his fellow Pump Rules stars, including former cast member Jax Taylor. “He hasn’t owned up to anything, he’s justifying everything,” he said during an April 11 appearance on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. “I mean, that’s not a man in my opinion. If you are man enough to do what you’ve done, you should be man enough to own up to what you’ve done and at least have some empathy and apologize to Ariana.”

On the podcast, the musician claimed he initially broke up with Ariana — who found out about his affair with Raquel, 28, on March 1 — on Valentine’s Day. “It’s the most upset and angry I’ve ever seen her,” he stated. “I think she went through my phone to see if anything had happened with someone in Miami, but we were broken up. She knew we were broken up. We didn’t tell anybody.”

Tom previously issued a formal apology via Instagram on March 8. “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman wrote at the time. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Tom Sandoval Black Eye Spotted Amid Ariana Madix Punch Claims
Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Adding that his love for Ariana — whom he began dating in 2014 — was “stronger than any camera could ever have captured,” the Missouri native ended his post by writing, “I am beyond sad that it ended the way that it did. The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will. Tom.”

Everything Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Have Said About Their Relationship

Ariana later broke her silence on the situation in a lengthy Instagram post of her own. “I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she captioned a photo of herself in a pink and green dress on March 16.

Thanking her friends, family and fans for their support, she ended her post on an empowering note, writing, “What doesn’t kill me better run.”

Tom Sandoval Black Eye Spotted Amid Ariana Madix Punch Claims 6
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ariana has yet to react to her ex’s claims about allegedly hitting him Us Weekly reached out to reps for both Tom and Ariana.

Amid the Scandoval drama, Tom revealed on the podcast that he and Raquel are putting a pause on their relationship. “We’re really good friends,” he told Mandel. “We’re not putting any label on it.”

