Travis Kelce seemingly pulled out his thesaurus while interviewing comedian Andrew Santino on the Wednesday, April 24, episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

“Wikipedia has a list of, [a] myriad of reasons, myriad of things that they have on there that you’re known as: The Slugger Santino, The Red Rocket …” Travis, 34, began to ask Santino, 40, before his brother, Jason Kelce cut in. “Time out, I gotta bring this up. He’s avoiding a word that’s on this rundown because he doesn’t know what the word is,” Jason, 36, joked.

“I used another good word,” Travis quipped, to which Jason agreed he “navigated it really well.” Santino asked if he could see the original question, revealing the word Travis tripped up on.

“’Wikipedia has an official list of your pseudonyms.’ Ah, right, pseudonyms,” he stated. Travis, for his part, noted, “Silent Ps always get me, the silent Ps.”

After initially poking fun at his younger brother, Jason came to Travis’ defense. “This is where we don’t blame Travis for this,” the former NFL star stated. “This is whoever wrote that word in there. How dare you.”

Santino also offered Travis praise for replacing the word pseudonym with the word myriad. “You have a litany,’ you could say litany,” he added. “A litany of lists.”

Travis’ word flub is not the first time he struggled with pronunciations on “New Heights.” While answering fan questions on the show’s March 6 episode, both Travis and Jason got confused over how to say a fan’s username that featured the title of Taylor Swift’s song “Cornelia Street.”

“Am I saying that right? Cornell-li-est-girlie?” Travis questioned while reading the username, which was spelled @corneliastgirly. Jason meanwhile, hilariously pronounced the username as “Cornelius-T-girly” and “Cornelius-girlie.”

Travis began dating Swift, 34, last summer after he called out the singer on “New Heights” for not letting him give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at a July 2023 Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. Their relationship continued to make headlines as Swift supported the athlete at several NFL games, including Super Bowl LVIII in February.

Swift seemingly referenced the couple’s romance on her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, making references to winning being the “greatest in the league” and sports on the tracks “The Alchemy” and “So High School,” respectively.

Travis talked about Swift on Wednesday’s “New Heights” episode as Santino recalled the Grammy winner’s appearance on MTV’s Punk’d. During the 2012 episode, host Justin Bieber tricked Swift into thinking she set off a firework that caused a boat carrying a wedding party to catch fire.

“You can ask her the truth, but she bought it,” Santino, who was an actor and writer on the show, told Travis, who laughed and said he would have to “ask Taylor about it.”