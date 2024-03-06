Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift, but he and brother Jason Kelce are still Swiftie novices.

The brothers were stumped when it came to pronouncing the username of a Swift fan account featuring the song title “Cornelia Street” on the Wednesday, March 6, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. During the “No Dumb Questions” portion of the episode, Travis, 34, took a question from @corneliastgirly, which he proceeded to pronounce as “Cornelia-las-girly.”

“Am I saying that right?” Travis questioned before giving the username another go. “Cornell-li-est-girlie?” he added.

Jason, 36, offered up his own pronunciation suggestions, including “Cornelius-T-girly” and “Cornelius-girlie.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Swifties recognize the fan’s username is a reference to “Cornelia Street” from Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover. Like many tracks on the 2019 album, the song is speculated to be about the singer’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

During their six-year relationship, which ended in 2023, the two were rumored to have spent time together in Swift’s former West Village home on the song’s titular street in New York City. Swift moved out of the townhouse in 2017.

Aside from the song title flub, Travis opened up about his experience traveling to Australia for the first of Swift’s four Eras Tour shows in Sydney on Monday’s podcast, calling her “the biggest and best thing possible.”

“Taylor’s very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get,” he continued. “Shout-out to Australia for showing up, showing out.”

Travis was spotted handing out guitar picks to fans and wearing several friendship bracelets at the February 23 concert, at which he sat in a VIP tent alongside other celebrity attendees Katy Perry, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Fairy Tale Ending in Photos The 2023-24 NFL season turned into a love story that feels like it was written by Disney — or commissioner Roger Goodell — complete with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with a kiss. After wrapping up four nights of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Swift, 34, jetted to Las […]

Swift gave the NFL star several nods during the show, including pointing to him while singing the “Willow” lyric, “That’s my man,” and the “Long Live” line, “When they gave us our trophies.” Swift took home two Grammy Awards, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, for Midnights earlier that month, while Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs scored their second consecutive Super Bowl win.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

Repeating a gesture she first did during a November 2023 Eras Tour show in Argentina, Swift also changed the lyrics to her finale song, “Karma,” from “guy on the screen” to “guy on the Chiefs.” She and Kelce were later seen sharing a hug and kiss backstage after the performance.

Travis’ manager, André Eanes, seemingly confirmed the athlete will join Swift at her remaining Eras Tour Singapore shows. “Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!!” a fan captioned a photo with Eanes via X on Tuesday, March 5. “Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!!