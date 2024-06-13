Travis Kelce has no problem being known to fans as Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend.

In a video shared via the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, June 12, Kelce, 34, and his teammates were paid a special visit during practice. “The guys got to spend some time with Make-A-Wish kiddo Jackson yesterday who, after 7 rounds of aggressive treatment, just recently got to say he is officially cancer free!” read the video’s caption.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the first to greet the young fans in the clip. “How y’all doing?” he asked as he shook hands with the kids.

Kelce was the next player to walk over, carrying his helmet. “There’s the man with the plan,” Mahomes, 28, teased.

As Mahomes offered the tight end a pen to sign some autographs, Kelce said, “What’s up, dudes and dudettes?” He stuck out his hand for high-fives from Jackson and a little girl, who was wearing a T-shirt reading “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend” in Chiefs colors. The shirt also featured Kelce’s No. 87 in the center of a football.

The kids also got to hang out with head coach Andy Reid and more of the Chiefs all-star athletes. Elsewhere in the video, Mahomes was seen signing the young girl’s shirt.

Kelce’s relationship with Swift, also 34, has introduced a new group of fans to the world of football. The couple have been dating since last summer, with Swift attending her first Chiefs game in September 2023. She was frequently seen supporting Kelce throughout the NFL season, even flying from Tokyo to Las Vegas after a concert to see the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in February.

Even throughout the offseason, all eyes have been on Kelce and Swift as she’s continued the international leg of her Eras Tour. Kelce was spotted at concerts in Australia and Singapore, gushing over Swift’s updated setlist when she debuted songs from The Tortured Poets Department in France.

“I suggest everybody get out there and see [her]. It is absolutely unbelievable,” he said on his “New Heights” podcast in May, raving over the “new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show.”

The twosome haven’t shied away from celebrating each other’s successes — and Kelce isn’t bothered by his girlfriend’s superstar status. During an interview at his Kelce Jam festival in Kansas City, Kelce admitted that Swift is probably way too famous to headline a future lineup.

“That would be crazy,” he teased in a video shared by Billboard in May. “We would have to go to a stadium. … I don’t think the amphitheater we’re in right now can hold that.”