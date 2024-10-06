Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t miss his teammate Travis Kelce’s annual Kelce Car Jam — and he can say the same about the Kansas City Royals playoff game.

“We got Pat Mahomes back there somewhere,” Kelce, 35, quipped on Saturday, October 5, per social media footage. “He’s glued to his Royals right now.”

Mahomes, 29, is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs football team and often supports the city’s other sports squads like the Royals. The MLB team faced off against the New York Yankees on Saturday, ultimately losing 5-6 in the first game of their divisional series.

While keeping up with the Royals-Yankees game, Mahomes also made sure to celebrate Kelce’s birthday. The annual KC festival raises awareness and funds for Kelce’s 87 & Running foundation.

“Honestly, thank you guys so much for showing up not [only] this year, but every single year,” Kelce added to attendees on Saturday. “That’s one of the things that I love telling everybody about when they ask me about Kansas City … and the biggest thing is that you guys support each other like none other and it’s such a fortune to be able to play here, to call this home and be a part of this community.”

He continued, “Everybody just helps each other out and 87 & Running is nothing without the community that cares for not only itself but cares to give back to those who don’t have otherwise. Thank you guys for always showing up [and] always willing to have fun on a random Saturday or Friday night.”

Kelce and Mahomes were joined by an array of their loved ones, including Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, and Kelce’s family. The tight end’s parents, Donna and Ed, as well as brother Jason, were all in attendance. Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, however, was not present.

“She will not be here right now,” Kelce told fans on Saturday. “I know she’s coming for the game.”

The Chiefs are slated to play the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 5, at their home Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023 and she went to his first two home games of the current season. While she missed his next two away games, the couple’s romance is still going strong.

“They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Their schedules are going to be getting super busy so Taylor has been enjoying a few more days of freedom before her upcoming shows.”

Swift is currently on hiatus from her Eras Tour, which will resume later this month before wrapping for good in December.