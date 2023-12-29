Trina is giving Beyoncé her flowers for the impact she’s made on other women in the music industry.

“She is the No. 1 female rapper when she does rap. There’s no sleeping on the Queen,” the rapper, 45, said of Beyoncé, 42, in an interview with HipHopDX published on Wednesday, December 27. “It’s just one of those things, of course, it’s the queen, it’s Beyoncé, but when you [hear] a song and it’s rapping involved it’s like, oh my God — it’s more inspiration.”

Trina gushed about how inspiring it was to see so many new female artists step into the genre considering how few there were when she got her start in the late ‘90s.

“I love to see the girls. [There are] so many new girls,” she shared. “[There wasn’t] that many girls like when I was starting so I always just wondered like [when] the day was going to dominate with females opposed to just guys. And now the girls are just doing it.”

Trina explained that it was “amazing” to see all the “different” styles of artistry that the new wave of women rappers are bringing to the genre.

“It goes from provocative, raw, raunchy, you know expression, emotional — it’s different kinds of music,” she said. “I think it’s time we just got to enjoy it.”

While many new artists have recently come into the spotlight, Beyoncé has also had quite the year. In 2023, she embarked on her record-breaking Renaissance Tour. Many stars, including Trina, had a blast at the concert.

“I’m mad that it’s over,” Trina teased of Beyoncé’s show. “Once the tour was over, we’re back to the basics of the internet. I feel like the internet was just driven these months with the queen. Everyday 500-plus tour outfits to just watch … It was just a moment.”

In addition to performing across the globe, Beyoncé also released — and directed — a concert film to follow it. When Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiered earlier this month, the movie debuted at No. 1 at the box office with more than $20 million in ticket sales.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews,” Beyoncé wrote via Instagram in December. “I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters. The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else yall do.”