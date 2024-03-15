The Traitors winner Trishelle Cannatella is sharing her perspective on Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship.

“Seeing them in the castle together, they were inseparable, all over each other, were genuinely in love,” Cannatella, 44, said on the Thursday, March 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “He’s carrying her purse. He’s a good guy. I don’t care what anybody says about Marcus. I love him.”

Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33, – who first took their relationship public in September 2022 – previously spent several days filming in a Scotland castle for season 2 of The Traitors. While they were eliminated early on in the reality show, their costar Cannatella was able to avoid banishment and win the show with The Challenge’s Chris “C.T.” Tamburello.

When the cast came together months after filming for a reunion special, Cannatella sensed something was different with Pippen and Jordan’s romance.

“I think they genuinely went through a breakup because I saw them at the reunion and there was a little bit of tension there,” she recalled about the February taping. “They weren’t as lovey-dovey, so I think there was an actual problem.”

Just days before The Traitors filmed the reunion, Pippen sparked rumors that she split from Jordan after wiping him from her Instagram and unfollowing him on the platform.

The pair reconciled days later, spending time together on Valentine’s Day and refollowing each other on Instagram.

“We kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know what’s going to happen in the future,” Pippen shared on the February 21 episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “I feel like I was very emotional. I wish I didn’t delete those photos. I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess.”

Jordan also addressed the speculation while appearing on The Traitors reunion show.

“I think [we] just hit like a little speed bump,” he said on the March 7 episode. “We were moving 100 mph. We hit a speed bump and needed to kind of reset, regroup and kind of talk through some stuff. But we’re doing fine now.”

The couple’s romance, which has played out on Real Housewives of Miami, has had its ups and downs, including when Jordan’s dad, Michael Jordan, was asked if he approved of the relationship. He replied with a simple “no” and shook his head. (Jordan and Larsa’s dad, Scottie Pippen, have a long history of tension.)

Marcus later claimed his dad was joking around and said he had looked at rings for his girlfriend, telling People in December 2023 that an engagement was “in the works.”

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Cannatella also weighed in on Pippen’s ongoing feud with Real Housewives of Miami costar Guerdy Abraira.

During season 6, Pippen revealed Abraira’s breast cancer diagnosis without her costar’s permission. Although the pair made peace during the show’s reunion show earlier this month, Cannatella believed it was wrong of Pippen to fight with someone experiencing cancer.

“It got worse and worse,” she said when recalling the pair’s disagreement. “I love Larsa, but she cannot just admit when she’s wrong and I can’t imagine arguing with someone who is going through a health crisis.”