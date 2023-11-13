Troye Sivan is pretty speechless over Timothée Chalamet’s impression of him on Saturday Night Live.

“The only way that I can describe is it’s like a weird f–king dream,” Sivan, 28, shared in a Sunday, November 12, TikTok video. “Timothée Chalamet was in my dream but he was me and he was wearing my clothes.”

Chalamet, 27, hosted the Saturday, November 11, episode of Saturday Night Live. In one skit — titled “Troye Sivan Sleep Demon” — a character played by Sarah Sherman complained to her doctor (Bowen Yang) about suffering from sleep paralysis. Chalamet, dressed as Sivan in a white tank top and pajama pants, was then revealed to be her “sleep demon.”

“[I’m] not just any gay guy, homie. It’s me, Troye Sivan. Let’s go,” Chalamet said in character before launching into a dance routine that ends with the Dune star pulling down his pants to show off his red underwear.

“What are you? Are you a demon?” Sherman, 30, asked. Chalamet answered, “I’m an Australian YouTube twink-turned-indie-pop-star and model-turned-HBO-actor Troye Sivan being played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent. Bye, diva.”

Yang’s doctor character noted that people are “seeing” Sivan “more and more now that this boy is sneaking his way into the mainstream.”

As the skit continued, Chalamet had another dance routine — and Yang was quick to join in. Eventually, Boygenius — the band comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus — entered the scene as the Sivan sleep demons multiplied. The parody ended with Boygenius dancing alongside Yang, 33, and Chalamet.

“WHY IS LIFE SO WEIRDDDDD RN LMAO IM DEAD,” Sivan captioned an Instagram post on Sunday. The singer also changed his Instagram profile photo to a snap of Chalamet from the skit.

While the SNL sketch was fueled by absurdity, the show’s explanation of Sivan was rooted in truth. The Australian singer did get his start on YouTube and appeared on various Australian TV shows before rising to fame in the U.S. Sivan’s debut album, Blue Neighbourhood, was released in 2015.

He’s since appeared in various movie and TV roles, most recently starring as Xander in HBO’s short-lived show The Idol.

“I was really, really scared that I was going to melt down if it was not received well,” Sivan told British GQ of the series in July. “These are real people to me, people that I’ve worked with for a year, so I was like, ‘This is gonna be intense scrutiny.’ Good or bad. I had no idea which way it was gonna go.”

While The Idol received its fair share of backlash, Sivan wasn’t privy to the public criticism following the premiere.

“I did not read a single thing, and I had the best weekend of my life,” he said. “I’m an actor on this show, and I went and did my absolute best. And now I want to enjoy the result of that. I’m OK with whatever people want to say about it. It’s a TV show. People can hate it, people can love it. I really don’t mind.”