And a crappy new year! Twitter dug up an old episode of Friends to evoke how fans felt upon the dawn of 2019 and its sure-to-be-failed resolutions.

In one of the sitcom’s most iconic episodes, season 5’s “The One With All the Resolutions,” Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) makes a New Year’s resolution to try one new thing every day of the year. One of his adventures is wearing leather pants. The paleontologist struggles with the garment, though, after he uses the bathroom on a date and can’t get them back on.

Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) steps in to help, offering up suggestions about lotion and baby powder, which only forms a paste and makes a much bigger mess. Ross then lashes out after humiliating himself in front of his date and coming back to Monica Geller’s (Courteney Cox) apartment with the pants crumpled in a ball in his hands.

“This year was supposed to be great,” he says. “It’s only the second day and I’m a loser with stupid leather pants that don’t even fit!”

Twitter users sympathized with the sentiment and took to the platform on Wednesday, January 2, to share how it applies to their own lives.

“Me … thinking about all my great plans that I was so looking forward to in 2019- and the realisation I now how to start doing the work rather than just talking about it …” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: “Channeling Ross vibes on 2nd Jan every year.”

“Me: NEW YEAR NEW HEALTHY LIFESTYLE,” a viewer tweeted. “Also me: sick af two days into 2019.”

Of course, the rest of the Friends group’s resolutions did not end up so great either. Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) vowed to stop gossiping but later found out about Monica and Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry) secret romance. Joey wanted to learn to play guitar, but Phoebe Buffay’s (Lisa Kudrow) method was a bust. Chandler couldn’t stop telling jokes at his pals’ expense, and Monica eventually gave up on taking more pictures.

Friends aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

