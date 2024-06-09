Tyler Cameron is hopeful to see his father, Jeff Cameron, find love on- or off-camera.

“He would be good for being the Golden Bachelor, not [on] the Golden Bachelorette,” Tyler, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, June 8, at CMA Fest’s Fitness at Fest event. “[Because] he likes to juggle multiple women at once. So, he’d be better for the Golden Bachelor.”

Jeff was previously married to Andrea Cameron, who died in February 2020 at 55. Jeff and Andrea shared sons Tyler, Ryan and Austin.

Tyler, of course, was the first member of the Cameron family to join Bachelor Nation, appearing on season 15 of The Bachelorette. While Tyler was ready to propose to then-lead Hannah Brown, she dumped him in favor of now-ex Jed Wyatt.

Since then, ABC has offered Tyler the Bachelor gig multiple times and has yet to be successful; in fact, Tyler does not even watch the new seasons. “I haven’t watched in years,” he admitted on Saturday.

Amid the Bachelor franchise’s success, a “golden” spinoff was mounted in 2023 with 72-year-old lead Gerry Turner. Gerry got engaged to Theresa Nist during the season 1 finale and they wed in January. The pair’s marriage only lasted three months.

News broke last month that Joan Vassos, one of Gerry’s castoffs, would helm the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette.

“Hopefully it lasts longer than the Golden Bachelor,” Tyler quipped. “I know I got a lot of crap for saying [Gerry and Theresa] made a ‘stain on love,’ but they did and I think if they’re gonna do the Golden Bachelorette, they should just hold it in Florida.”

He continued, “I’ll run the show. There’s plenty of people to pick from [and] we’ll go to the villages where all the old people hang out or Boca or Jupiter and I can help guide the way. I know plenty of old guys like my dad that [would like to] meet a nice lady right now.”

ABC has not yet revealed the cast for 61-year-old Joan’s season. The episodes are expected to premiere in the fall.

While Tyler likely won’t be watching, he is busy running around in his Jupiter, Florida hometown.

“My favorite day, we’re gonna get up [and] we’re gonna work out with my favorite trainer, Phil Fit. We’re gonna pound some Celsius [drinks]. He is gonna get us going, get the energy going,” Tyler said, walking Us through a day in his life. “[Then,] we’re gonna go get on the boat. After that, we’re gonna have a great day and then we’re gonna go stop by the tiki bar afterward for some live music [by] Ricky Young and then we’re gonna go get dinner and we’re gonna be in bed by 9:30 [p.m.] watching a show.”

