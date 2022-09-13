‘Us Weekly’ Breaks Down the 2022 Emmys

The biggest stars in TV were at the Microsoft Theater for the 2022 Emmys on Monday, September 12, and Us Weekly is breaking down the best moments.

Us editors kick off the recap by highlighting Hannah Einbinder — Us Weekly’s Most Electrifying TV Star of 2022, Powered by Chevy Equinox EV. The Hacks actress, who was up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, stunned on the gold carpet in a black custom Rodarte gown. And while she looked like a Hollywood star, she proved she’s just like Us during her pre-show interview.

“I’m gonna have some, probably, hot Cheetos in my bed,” Einbinder said when asked how she was going to celebrate the evening when the awards show ended. “Relatable, anybody?”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, meanwhile, took home the honor for supporting comedy actress — and the Abbott Elementary star accepted the trophy by singing Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species.”

“I am an endangered species / but I sing no victim’s song,” she sang. “I am a woman, I am an artist / And I know where my voice belongs!”

Ralph went on to thank her costar and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your [moment] couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like — this is what striving looks like,” she said. “Don’t you ever, ever give up on you, because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you’ve got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me … thank you!”

Another memorable speech that Us couldn’t get enough of was when Jennifer Coolidge took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The White Lotus actress made the most of the moment — even though the Emmys production team tried to play her off the stage.

“I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight — right before the show — and it made me swell up inside my dress and I’m having a hard time speaking. I’m not kidding. … This is thrilling!” she said. “No, hang on this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I’m full, I’m full. … Hold on, wait, wait!”

The actress then got laughs from the crowd as she danced to the walk-off music.

For a full recap of the Emmys, watch the video above.