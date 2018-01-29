Are they or aren’t they? Rumors that James Kennedy is hooking up with his best friend Logan Noh rocked SUR during the Monday, January 29, episode of Vanderpump Rules.

A Family Affair

In an attempt to get Brittany Cartwright to break up with Jax Taylor after his indiscretion, Kristen Doute invited Brittany’s mother, Sherri, and sister, Tiffany, to visit. While Brittany is delighted with the surprise, Jax is less than thrilled.

During a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump, Sherri expresses her concerns that Jax isn’t right for her daughter. However, the bartender manages to win over Sherri and Tiffany at dinner by opening up about his personal struggles. While his relationship with Brittany’s family is saved, his friendship with Kristen took a hit. He told his friends that he “cares more about the rock in the street” than Kristen after she blindsided him.

The Best Friend and the DJ

After their close friendship was put on display during SUR’s Gay Pride party, the rumors heat up that there’s something happening between James and Logan. During a conversation with Lala Kent about his respective relationships with Logan and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, the hostess points out that Logan has “mad love” for James and wishes “[James] was not a straight human being.”

Tiffany adds fuel to the fire when she reveals to Brittany and Jax that Logan told her at Peter Madrigal and Brian Carter’s joint birthday party that he was sleeping with James. Jax tells James what Tiffany said, and he doesn’t take it well, saying that Logan is “disrespecting his girl.” Meanwhile, Brittany tells Lala, Kristen and Stassi Schroeder, who all seem to believe there’s something to the rumor.

To get to the bottom of things, James calls Logan in front of Brittany and Tiffany. He asks him about the rumor, and Logan confesses: “Um, it’s all a lie. I mean, I said it, but it’s all a lie. It’s just me being a jealous little bitch … and being in love with you.” James tells Logan that they can’t be friends anymore and quickly hangs up the phone.

The Lala of It All

Embracing their new truce, Lala and Katie Maloney grab lunch. Scheana Marie is less than thrilled about her new bestie and former BFF hanging out, especially since Scheana knows Katie, along with Kristen and Stassi, shared the rumors that her boyfriend Rob Valletta cheated on her.

The conflict between Scheana and Katie comes to a head at Peter and Carter’s party when Scheana calls Katie fake for pursuing a friendship with Lala. After years of Katie asking Tom Schwartz have her back, he takes the initiative and stands up for his wife.

“You’re fake from head to toe, you’re nothing. You have no personality, you’re a bootleg Kardashian! All you care about is f—ing selfies!” Schwartz yells. Scheana responds by saying all Schwartz cares about is “making out with girls.”

While the friendship between Katie and Scheana doesn’t seem to be repairable, Lala reassures the latter that she is her first priority.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

