The Vanderpump Rules cast is already on a hit series but some of them had their eye on another opportunity — a chance to be on Dancing With the Stars.

When Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013, fans were introduced to the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay. The Bravo show helped skyrocket the cast to stardom, which was just the start for many of them.

The franchise blew up even more in 2023 when news broke about Ariana Madix and Sandoval’s split following an affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Ariana subsequently received a wide variety of job offers including a chance to be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars.

Despite the exciting news, not everyone was immediately thrilled for Ariana. Season 11 surprised cast and fans alike when Scheana opened up about her unexpected connection to DWTS, which has spanned years.

“This year, I started taking dance class. I was preparing in case I did get it. It was kind of a punch to the gut, for sure,” Scheana told Lisa on a March 2024 episode of Vanderpump Rules. “I am so happy for her. But I can be happy for her and sad for me at the same time.”

Ariana later clarified why she didn’t clue Scheana in about the opportunity sooner.

“I didn’t tell anybody. But I did tell Logan [Cochran] and I obviously my team, who was working on it, you know, they all knew,” she said on the Vanderpump Rules After Show that same month. “And there was a big fear that that [information] coming out [early] was going to deter them. I have since spoken to the head producer and she was like, ‘I’m so glad that you didn’t tell people because like we would have been pissed.’”

While Ariana and Scheana attempted to find common ground about the subject on screen, Sandoval revealed that he was just as invested in appearing on DWTS as his costars.

Keep scrolling to see the unexpected Vanderpump Rules to Dancing With the Stars pipeline:

Lisa Vandepump

After Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo, the restaurateur joined season 16 of the hit dance competition series. She subsequently fainted while practicing with partner Gleb Savchenko and was later eliminated.

Lisa’s short-lived time on DWTS didn’t ruin her love of the show. She even showed up to support Ariana when it was her turn one decade later.

“I never knew she was capable of anything so magnificent,” Lisa told DWTS cohost Alfonso Ribeiro of Ariana during a December 2023 episode. “I’ve watched every week and it’s brought tears to my eyes. Good luck, Ariana.”

Ariana Madix

In the aftermath of her split from Sandoval, Ariana got offered tons of professional opportunities, including the chance to join the DWTS cast. Ariana was partnered with Pasha Pashkov during season 32 and went on to score third place on season 32.

Ariana exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023 that she was “having the best time” on the show, adding, “If I could do rehearsals and performances every day for the rest of my life, I’d be happy. I find it so rewarding and fun.”

Scheana Shay

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules showed Scheana getting emotional about many things — including her missing out on DWTS.

“Even her getting Dancing With the Stars, she knew how bad I wanted that. And I told her, ‘I am so genuinely happy for you. I will be there every f—king Monday that you want me there,'” she told Lala Kent in a March 2024 episode. “She does deserve everything she is getting right now and I am so happy for her that she did no go down a dark spiral. I just am hurting still.”

Scheana continued: “Why can I never have one moment where it can be about me? I am hurt. I lost a very, very dear friend. I am struggling with that. But I am not allowed to feel anything because it is only about Ariana. I am tired.”

Scheana didn’t make things better when she made a seemingly snide comment in a confessional, adding, “And, like, good for [Ariana]. She has come such a long way from being my backup dancer.”

Ariana responded to the drama that same month on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when she pointed out that her involvement with DWTS paved the way for more opportunities for her costars. Scheana followed suit by clarifying the point she was actually trying to make on screen.

“I literally meant this as a joke. I did not mean shade,” she said on her “Scheananigans” podcast. “I often feel that at times when I tend to be self-deprecating, it’s not received well. It doesn’t land.”

Tom Sandoval

During an episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show, which aired in March 2024, Sandoval took a page out of Scheana’s book by bringing up his own interest in DWTS.

“I actually took ballroom lessons and everything,” he said about how being offered a place on DWTS was a “dream” of his. “I was working on the like, ninja sword, signed by Randy Jackson for years and like getting on Dancing With the Stars for years.”