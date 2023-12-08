The High School Musical cast is still all in this together — at least when it comes to Vanessa Hudgens‘ wedding day.

Hudgens, 34, exchanged vows with Cole Tucker earlier this month in Mexico. Her former costars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel were both in attendance at the destination wedding on December 2, which took place at the Azulik City of Arts.

“Congrats @vanessahudgens & @cotuck 😭💍 Your love is the stuff of fairytales” Coleman, 43, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 7, alongside a video of her and Hudgens jumping up and down together on the beach. The social media footage also showed Grabeel, 39, at the ceremony.

Before jetting off to celebrate Hudgens, Coleman posted a photo that showed her at the Elle Women in Hollywood gala with former High School Musical costar Ashley Tisdale. Despite remaining close with Hudgens over the years, Tisdale, 38, was seemingly not at the wedding.

Hudgens rounded out her big day with her bridal party, which included sister Stella Hudgens and friends Sarah Hyland, Alexandra Shipp, Hailey Lavelle, Morgan Marcell and Laura New. Tucker, 27, was also joined by his loved ones, including fellow MLB stars Scott Kingery, Mitch Keller and Cody Bellinger.

The couple’s nuptials marked one of many High School Musical cast reunions over the years. The Disney film franchise, which ran from 2006 to 2008, followed Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa), two teenagers from completely different cliques, who bond over their love of music. Their love story is the backdrop for the film series as their friends take part in the school musical.

As most of the actors moved on from HSM, Tisdale continued to tell her character Sharpay’s story in a 2011 spinoff film titled Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure. The movie also featured Vanessa’s now-ex-boyfriend Austin Butler in the role of the love interest. Butler, 32, has since remained friendly with Tisdale, and they continued to spend time together after his 2020 split from Vanessa.

In 2019, Disney+ released the first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which was set at a fictionalized version of the real Utah high school where the HSM movies were filmed. The show ran for four seasons and launched careers for Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie and Julia Lester.

Coleman and Grabeel were just some of the OG cast members who made appearances on the show. Efron, Vanessa and Tisdale, however, opted out of the onscreen reunion.

Earlier this year, HSMTMTS creator, Tim Federle, confirmed he reached out to Efron, Vanessa and Tisdale but their potential cameos didn’t work out.

“Ashley called me personally and was so lovely. She’s very busy launching brands and it just wasn’t the right timing,” Federle told Trib Total Media in August. “And I got the feeling with Zac and Vanessa, who I don’t know personally but I’m a fan, reading the tea leaves, that by the time you get into negotiating what this would take, we’re gonna wrap and the show will be over.”

During an exclusive chat with Us Weekly, Federle revealed that director Kenny Ortega was another OG he hoped to appear.

“It was so great to get the originals back because it launched their careers in such explosive ways. [That is] the same way I think some of the cast members of my show are getting launched into the world,” Federle exclusively shared with Us in August. “I loved seeing how humble and grateful and just cool they are now — as young adults — Corbin and Monique and Lucas. I really wanted to get Kenny Ortega back.”

He added: “I called Kenny. He was super busy on a project. He could not have been more gracious. I said, ‘Do you want to come back and play Kenny?’ And he was like, ‘It’s the coolest idea. I can’t.’ He was editing a documentary. Kenny’s on my bucket list. [I’ve] got to collaborate with Kenny someday. But I’m really satisfied with how we wrapped up the whole show.”