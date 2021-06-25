Tres Amigas no more! Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t think her former Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Beador will take her crown as the show’s longest-running star.

“How many people can say they were on a TV reality show for 14 years?” the OG of the OC, 59, said during the Thursday, June 24, episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” YouTube show. “I’ve got Shannon coming in up my ass. I don’t know how she stays on so long. She’s tough to work with. I think she’s on [her seventh season] now so she’s got a long way to go. I don’t think she will hit 14.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January 2020 that Vicki would end her run on RHOC after being cast on the inaugural Housewives franchise in season 1.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

In her conversation with Access Hollywood’s Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco, the insurance saleswoman went on to detail how her friendship with Shannon, 57, ended after she left the show. According to Vicki, the mother of three ghosted her and her fellow RHOC alum Tamra Judge after they left the show.

“Shannon stopped talking to us right away. Right when she got asked back. She would never return a call, she never called back, texted back, nothing, nothing. Like nothing!” Vicki said. “I think Shannon easily discards her friends. That was something I knew about her very early on.”

The Cut Fitness owner, 53, previously confirmed her friend’s story during a January 2020 Instagram Live.

“Vicki and I announced we were not coming back and [Shannon] stopped communicating with us. End of story,” Tamra said at the time. “There’s nothing more to be told. There was no falling out.”

The Real for Real Cuisine designer, for her part, wouldn’t say no to reviving the Tres Amigas someday.

“There have been certain relationships with castmates where I have said, ‘I’m done, never again,’” Shannon told Us in October 2020. “And you know, I’m friends with them, so … never say never. Who knows.”

The trio may have a chance to reconnect during the Bravo series’ upcoming 16th season. While Vicki has no set plans to return to the reality TV world, she says that there’s always a chance she and Tamra could appear.

“I mean you never know mid-way through the season they may need us to save the day,” she told Access Hollywood. “But as of right now, we have no contract. There is nothing going on.”