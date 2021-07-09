Will the real Victoria P. please stand up? Victoria Paul shared unedited photos of herself after questioning her Bachelor in Paradise season 7 announcement.

“What filter is this @bachelorinparadise ????” the 28-year-old reality TV personality wrote alongside a series of photos, including her official cast pic in a hot pink dress, on Thursday, July 8.

ABC dropped the names and photos for the 2021 season of BiP on Thursday. Victoria subsequently snapped makeup-free photos of herself in the same pink dress with no filter.

Fellow Bachelor season 24 alum Victoria Fuller approved of the candid pics, writing, “I prefer the 2nd photo tbh.”

Season 25 contestant Serena Pitt, who is also set to appear on BiP season 7, added, “LOL so good.”

Reality TV fans met Victoria P. on Peter Weber’s season of the series in 2020. She was eliminated during week 6 of the competition and will look for The One when the beach spinoff returns after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you were single during COVID, you didn’t get laid for a year, basically. So I think there’s a lot of pent-up sexual tension in a lot of these cast members,” bartender Wells Adams exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month of season 7. “And I think that that will translate quite nicely on television. I think America feels the same way too, you’re trying to make up for lost time, like, everyone feels like they got robbed of a year. So I think people are a little more prone to be more bold than they probably normally would on the beach, which is nice.”

Wells, who will also serve as the “master of ceremonies” for season 7, added that there are shocking “twists and turns” to come.

“You get everything. It’s hot, it’s sweaty, there are crabs everywhere — the beach kind, hopefully just the beach kind,” he told Us. “There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything. The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open.”

The season 7 cast also includes Joe Amabile, Abigail Heringer, Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Natasha Parker, Deandra Kanu, Jessenia Cruz, Karl Smith and Kelsey Weir.

“I forgot all of what Paradise is about and it is a wild ride, and this season is insane. It really is. … It almost was, like, every day got more and more intense,” Joe, who appeared on BiP season 5, dished on the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday. “It was a lot different than my first time. It was wild. … Something was always going on. But yeah, I’m very excited to watch.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET.