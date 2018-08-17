VMAs 2018: Get to Know the 6 Best New Artist Nominees

Getting to know you, getting to know all about you! Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Chloe x Halle, Lil Pump, Bazzi and Hayley Kiyoko are the nominees for Best New Artist at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Through the years, the coveted Moon Person trophy has gone to performers including Khalid (2017), Fifth Harmony (2014), One Direction (2012), Justin Bieber (2010), Lady Gaga (2009), Maroon 5 (2004) and Eminem (1999).

Get to know this year’s six contenders below!

Cardi B

The rapper, 25, is arguably the most recognizable name in the bunch. She first made a name for herself as a stripper in The Bronx, New York, before becoming an Instagram and Vine star. She joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015 but left after two seasons to pursue a music career. Cardi (real name Belcalis Almanzar) signed with Atlantic Records in 2017 and has since had two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100: “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” both of which appeared on her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. She is married to Migos member Offset, with whom she shares 1-month-old daughter Kulture.

Lil Uzi Vert

The hip-hop star, 24, became SoundCloud’s most-followed artist of 2016 while on tour with The Weeknd and Bryson Tiller. After teaming up with Migos later that year on the rap trio’s megahit “Bad and Boujee,” Uzi (real name Symere Woods) released what would become his biggest single to date: “XO Tour Llif3.” Uzi made headlines on the red carpet at the Grammys in January when he told E! News’ Giuliana Rancic that the next thing on his agenda is “waking up, eating some Pop-Tarts.”

Chloe x Halle

The R&B duo, made up of sisters Chloe, 20, and Halle Bailey, 18, shot to fame after winning Radio Disney’s The Next BIG Thing singing contest in 2012. They caught the attention of Beyoncé the following year when they uploaded a cover of the superstar’s song “Pretty Hurts” to YouTube. They went on to sign a deal with Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment company, in addition to serving as the opening acts on Queen Bey’s 2017 Formation world tour and ongoing On the Run II tour with Jay-Z. The sisters also star on the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish.

Lil Pump

Like Uzi, the rapper, 18, started his career on SoundCloud. His most popular single, 2017’s “Gucci Gang,” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Lil Pump (real name Gazzy Garcia) released his self-titled debut album that October and later recorded a song, “Welcome to the Party,” for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack. Charlie Sheen starred in his “Drug Addicts” music video, which premiered in July.

Bazzi

The singer-songwriter, 20, became a famous face on the now-defunct app Vine around 2015. His song “Mine” gained popularity in January after it became a meme thanks to a Snapchat filter. Bazzi (real name Andrew Bazzi) was an opening act during select dates of Camila Cabello’s Never Be the Same tour earlier this year.

Hayley Kiyoko

The actress-singer, 27, is best known for her roles in the 2009 movie Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins and its 2010 sequel, Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster. She also had a recurring role in The Fosters in 2014 and CSI: Cyber from 2015 to 2016. She was a member of the girl group The Stunners, which toured with Bieber in 2010 before disbanding. Kiyoko released her debut solo album, Expectations, in March.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air on Monday, August 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

