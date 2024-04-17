Vanderpump Rules star Ally Lewber still can’t believe that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were at boyfriend James Kennedy’s Coachella show.

“I have not shut up about it. I’ll just be at home and be like, ‘James, Taylor Swift went to your show!’” Lewber, 28, gushed to Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, April 17. “I’m never going to let him forget. It’s insane! Out of everyone in the world, if I could pick one person to go — Taylor Swift!”

Lewber, who began dating Kennedy, 32, in January 2022, added that she didn’t know Swift and Kelce, both 34, were in the crowd at the time. But Lewber noted that she’s glad she was in the dark, because she “would not have known what to do” with herself if she had known.

Per fan footage posted via TikTok, Swift was singing and dancing along to a remix of her “Cruel Summer” song in the VIP section of Kennedy’s set at Coachella’s Neon Carnival on Saturday, April 13.

Related: Coachella Weekend 1 Highlights: No Doubt, Taylor Swift and More The first weekend of Coachella 2024 is over, and what went down off stage nearly made more headlines than what went down on stage. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stood in the crowd during Ice Spice and Bleachers’ sets. Vampire Weekend had Paris Hilton play Cornhole during their Western-inspired performance. Grimes came out on a […]

When the chorus hit, Kennedy threw Swift for a loop as he remixed one of her iconic lyrics. Swift seemingly looked perplexed by the change-up — a moment which quickly went viral online.

Kennedy subsequently reacted to the clip by reposting the video via his Instagram Story, writing, “🤣🤣🩷 living for this.”

Swift and Kelce, who began dating during summer 2023, also watched performers like Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff while at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

During Antonoff’s set with his band Bleachers, the twosome packed on the PDA. “Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

At one point during the performance, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end lifted up the pop star into the air. While recapping his experience at Coachella, Kelce gushed that Bleachers “absolutely ripped it.”

“I had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar and all his boys,” Travis recalled during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday. That was fun as hell to watch.”

When Jason, 36, began to ask Travis who he attended the event with, he cut himself off to tease, “We saw the pictures.”

Which Track From ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Are You Most Excited For?

Ahead of their Coachella appearance, a source told Us that Swift and Travis were “renting a house in the area” for the festival. Coachella aligned with a break in both of the busy stars’ schedules. Travis has been filming Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? during his NFL offseason, while Swift has been performing internationally on her Eras Tour.

“Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him,” a separate insider told Us. “[But] she wants him to be conscious of his schedule. The only issue is making sure they can see each other.”